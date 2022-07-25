We’re packing our bags to explore Europe. Why stay put after Covid set us free from the office?

I remember someone calling me a “home bird” after I dropped out of a science degree at University College Dublin back in 2012. Those words are forever burned into my brain because of how opposite they are to who I actually am.

I ended up studying law at University College Cork, and had a wonderful time, but knew I wanted to move abroad the second I could. I went on to do a master’s degree in law and economics in Utrecht, in the Netherlands, with its lovely €2,000 fees. A master’s like that in Ireland, if it had existed, would have easily set me back €10,000.

That year opened up my world like I could have never imagined. It was simple things, like realising that many countries use a decimal point instead of a comma when writing 1,500, for example. Also learning that “half two” could be interpreted as 1.30pm. Or realising it was only Ireland that started spring on February 1st – something my Dutch colleague revelled in pointing out when I strutted, delighted, into the office on St Brigid’s Day, proclaiming the season change was upon us.

After these experiences I was hooked on getting further outside my Irish bubble (albeit a very lovely bubble) to learn what other everyday things we don’t give a second thought to are different in other places.

Then I went to work for an Irish MEP at the European Parliament in Brussels. This was great, as I had the Irish connection and the comfort and familiarity of Irish colleagues but still got to live abroad. Once again, being a part of the EU had its benefits. I didn’t have to go through a convoluted visa process, I could keep my Irish Sim card, and I could get paid into my Irish bank account. All are reasons why moving abroad doesn’t have to be scary or arduous.

I’m now happily living in Lisbon with my Irish boyfriend, with whom I had had a long-distance relationship for years. We live in a beautiful and spacious apartment that we could absolutely not afford in Ireland. It has a home office to work from – when it’s not a heatwave (as it has been recently) and I have to go to an air-conditioned Starbucks just to stay alive.

I work remotely executing the digital-communications strategies of global organisations working on gender equality – it’s lovely to work at something that’s really aligned with who I am and what I believe in. My company, Global Office Consulting, is based in London, but due to the pandemic my colleagues and I all work from home, in London or abroad, and I really feel we’re proof that you don’t have to be in an office together to do impactful work or to feel like you’re part of a team.

Outside of my nine-to-five I make videos on feminist topics (and put them on my YouTube channel) and speak at online events and host online workshops on a variety of gender-equality topics.

I also do online Barre by Emma classes, which come live from Cork, and I do online Italian lessons through Italki from the comfort of my own home.

I’ve done career courses and life coaching, all online, and I’ve recently applied for a fully online gender studies master’s at a Swedish university whose fees are exactly €0 for EU citizens, and which can be done alongside a full-time job. So here’s hoping I get accepted.

We also regularly dog-sit for a retired American couple living in Cascais, about 40 minutes from Lisbon, which brings in an extra bit of cash and gives us access to a furry friend without the full-time responsibility of a pet. It doesn’t hurt that they have a pool.

Having a very online life means we can do all of this and move around with no hassle. The freedom is lovely. In September we plan to leave Lisbon and travel from place to place every month or so. Being an EU citizen really helps, as it makes moving abroad and travelling a very doable and not-so-scary endeavour.

For some this life might sound miserable, but for the stage I am at in life it is ideal, and I don’t feel that not doing things in person is difficult. I am glad, though, that I had the experience of living, studying and working abroad before the pandemic, where I was a bit more integrated in the community in which I was living – because there definitely are very different ways of living.

Living abroad brings challenges such as language barriers and varying levels of street harassment and catcalling. Also, I can miss family occasions – and, of course, in Ireland I feel at home and am naturally more comfortable, but overall, for me, the pros in terms of cost of living, weather and new experiences compensate for missing out on some other things.

I feel very blessed and privileged to live the life that I lead and happy that the world is slowly but surely allowing my kind of life to be a very happy reality.

I write this after 48 hours getting from Portugal to Ireland because of flight delays and cancellations, but at least I can jump on a Zoom call from an Aircoach to Cork if I need to.

If you live overseas and would like to share your experience with Irish Times Abroad, email abroad@irishtimes.com with a little information about you and what you do