Annalise Murphy: ‘I need money to live, but I know it will never buy me happiness’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I think a bit of both. I try my best to save but if I really need or want something, I don’t mind spending. I aim to spend on things that bring long-term value rather than instant gratification, though I’ll admit that I’m not immune to the occasional impulse buy.

Do you shop around for better value?

Definitely. Probably like most people, I love a deal and I try to buy what I need at the best price. That being said, I also think it’s important to try to support local independent businesses so I try to buy from them when I can.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My Rocket Appartamento espresso machine. I love coffee and after years of debating if I really needed one, I finally bought it along with a grinder. It seemed like a very extravagant purchase at the time, but I use it every day and don’t have so many coffees out now. It cost €1,500, but I have had four years of the best coffee and happier mornings.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Probably my racing bike. I bought it all in pieces, and I built it with the help of YouTube and a local bike shop. I still love it and I probably use it 200-plus times a year so its price per use is pretty good now!

How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I tried to shop locally during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Do you haggle over prices?

I am the world’s worst haggler, and if I got into a haggling match with someone I probably would end up paying more than the ticket price!

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I don’t believe it changed my spending habits. I have always loved cooking and would rarely go out for food. I do, however, spend quite a lot of money on groceries and good, fresh food.

[ My best value for money purchase? A good mattress ]

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t, but I am very interested in global financial markets as I like to know what is happening around the world. It’s something I would like to do in the future.

Cash or card?

Card. I would say I use Apple Pay on my phone 99 per cent of the time. If my phone crashed? I would be stuck!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a new pair of trousers. They were on sale, and are really good quality so I considered them to be a good value for money. It’s hard to find trousers long enough when you are six foot tall!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Not yet, although hopefully in the future I will be lucky enough to buy a house of some kind! I spent nearly 15 years sailing full-time. I was always on a tight budget to pay for the travel, accommodation, entry fees and equipment, so I am hopeful those years will stand to me and that I will be able to save enough.

Have you ever lost money?

I don’t normally lose things but once while driving in Europe I was stopped at a checkpoint, the police claimed my van was not mine (although my picture was on the side of the van!) and ordered me to pay a cash fine of €240 or go to the police station to show proof it was my van. I was driving to make a flight, so I ended up scraping together the money, at least €40 of it in coins and putting it all in an envelope they had handed to me. Maybe I was in the wrong, but I had the feeling I had been fleeced.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I am not a gambler, but I do like risk-taking. I think after so many years involved in sport I know nothing is a given.

Is money important to you?

It isn’t very important. I realise you need money to be able to live in a way you want, but I know it will never buy me happiness. Health, family and friends are what really matter. I want to be financially secure in the future but not at the expense of my health and happiness. The things I love to do are generally outdoors and free. We have an amazing country to explore and the more time I have spent abroad, the more I realise how lucky we are in Ireland.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have a €5 note in my jacket pocket, and every month I put money into Revolut to use for day-to-day expenses – it helps me keep track of my spending.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea