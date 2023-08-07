Irish international showjumper Mikey Pender: 'I buy and I sell [horses] and you always hope you sell for more than you buy'

International showjumper Mikey Pender will be competing at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup at the RDS Dublin Horse Show, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. www.dublinhorseshow.com

Are you a saver or a spender?

I am a spender, no question.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do sometimes. I think I should do it more but it takes time and, if I have any spare time, I am going to spend it on a horse.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

This is an easy answer for me – it would have to be a horse. I buy and I sell and you always hope you sell for more than you buy.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

This might be a random item for many but it makes my life infinitely more bearable. The best value for money has to be my Parlanti equestrian boots, which I live in, quite literally.

How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I certainly never shopped online at the level I did before Covid so it’s finding a balance, I think. I support local businesses but, for the ease of it, being able purchase something – usually for a horse – [at the] click of a button is great.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I don’t. Perhaps I should but it’s just not me. Anyway, I’ve yet to find anyone better at haggling than my granny.

How did the Covid-19 crisis change your spending habits?

I certainly saw the benefit in not spending the money I would usually spend on socialising as we had nowhere to go. That said, I have a few online purchases that would never have been bought at 1am had we not been in Covid lockdown – a pair of very expensive sunglasses spring to mind.

Do you invest in shares?

No, never. I invest in horses.

Cash or card?

Card all the way.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was diesel on the way to a show so it was definitely not good value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I have saved to buy a horse and there have been plenty of times I have then asked myself, “Why?”

Have you ever lost money?

I am renowned for basically losing everything and anything – from keys to boots – so yes, I have certainly lost money along the way.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I am not a gambler but I took a punt a few weeks ago and put a tenner on a 16/1. It romped in first so that’s a gamble that definitely paid off.

Is money important to you?

I would be lying if I said no. Show jumping is a very expensive sport to be part of.

How much money do you have on you now?

Nada, niente – just my card.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea