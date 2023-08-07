International showjumper Mikey Pender will be competing at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup at the RDS Dublin Horse Show, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. www.dublinhorseshow.com
Are you a saver or a spender?
I am a spender, no question.
Do you shop around for better value?
I do sometimes. I think I should do it more but it takes time and, if I have any spare time, I am going to spend it on a horse.
What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?
This is an easy answer for me – it would have to be a horse. I buy and I sell and you always hope you sell for more than you buy.
What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?
This might be a random item for many but it makes my life infinitely more bearable. The best value for money has to be my Parlanti equestrian boots, which I live in, quite literally.
How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?
I certainly never shopped online at the level I did before Covid so it’s finding a balance, I think. I support local businesses but, for the ease of it, being able purchase something – usually for a horse – [at the] click of a button is great.
Do you haggle over prices?
No, I don’t. Perhaps I should but it’s just not me. Anyway, I’ve yet to find anyone better at haggling than my granny.
How did the Covid-19 crisis change your spending habits?
I certainly saw the benefit in not spending the money I would usually spend on socialising as we had nowhere to go. That said, I have a few online purchases that would never have been bought at 1am had we not been in Covid lockdown – a pair of very expensive sunglasses spring to mind.
Do you invest in shares?
No, never. I invest in horses.
Cash or card?
Card all the way.
What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?
The last thing I bought was diesel on the way to a show so it was definitely not good value for money.
Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?
I have saved to buy a horse and there have been plenty of times I have then asked myself, “Why?”
Have you ever lost money?
I am renowned for basically losing everything and anything – from keys to boots – so yes, I have certainly lost money along the way.
Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?
I am not a gambler but I took a punt a few weeks ago and put a tenner on a 16/1. It romped in first so that’s a gamble that definitely paid off.
Is money important to you?
I would be lying if I said no. Show jumping is a very expensive sport to be part of.
How much money do you have on you now?
Nada, niente – just my card.
In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea