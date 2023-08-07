Your MoneyMe & My Money

‘I’ve yet to find anyone better at haggling than my granny’

Me & My Money: Mikey Pender, Irish international showjumper

Irish international showjumper Mikey Pender: 'I buy and I sell [horses] and you always hope you sell for more than you buy'

Tony Clayton-Lea
Mon Aug 7 2023 - 06:00

International showjumper Mikey Pender will be competing at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup at the RDS Dublin Horse Show, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. www.dublinhorseshow.com

Are you a saver or a spender?

I am a spender, no question.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do sometimes. I think I should do it more but it takes time and, if I have any spare time, I am going to spend it on a horse.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

This is an easy answer for me – it would have to be a horse. I buy and I sell and you always hope you sell for more than you buy.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

This might be a random item for many but it makes my life infinitely more bearable. The best value for money has to be my Parlanti equestrian boots, which I live in, quite literally.

How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I certainly never shopped online at the level I did before Covid so it’s finding a balance, I think. I support local businesses but, for the ease of it, being able purchase something – usually for a horse – [at the] click of a button is great.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I don’t. Perhaps I should but it’s just not me. Anyway, I’ve yet to find anyone better at haggling than my granny.

How did the Covid-19 crisis change your spending habits?

I certainly saw the benefit in not spending the money I would usually spend on socialising as we had nowhere to go. That said, I have a few online purchases that would never have been bought at 1am had we not been in Covid lockdown – a pair of very expensive sunglasses spring to mind.

Do you invest in shares?

No, never. I invest in horses.

Cash or card?

Card all the way.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was diesel on the way to a show so it was definitely not good value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I have saved to buy a horse and there have been plenty of times I have then asked myself, “Why?”

Have you ever lost money?

I am renowned for basically losing everything and anything – from keys to boots – so yes, I have certainly lost money along the way.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I am not a gambler but I took a punt a few weeks ago and put a tenner on a 16/1. It romped in first so that’s a gamble that definitely paid off.

Is money important to you?

I would be lying if I said no. Show jumping is a very expensive sport to be part of.

How much money do you have on you now?

Nada, niente – just my card.

