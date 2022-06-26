Solicitor seems confused about who benefits from a will

It's important to make sure that the wording of a will is precise to ensure it matches your intentions on their assets when you die. Photograph: iStock

Could please help me. This is my uncle’s will. The solicitor who is dealing with it initially told me that my mother was to inherit the residual as she is the only surviving sibling.

The man who died had no children. He named five siblings in his residual clause. Of these, four have died.

Another sister who was given the house and some money in the will has also died, but after the brother whose will this is, so the house and money will go into her estate.

The solicitor now says the residual will have to be shared. I thought under Succession Act, section 91, as she is the only next of kin surviving, she would inherit.

The first thing is to make it clear that I am not a solicitor, and I think you might need one before this is all over. The second thing to say is that, on first reading, I think you are right and the solicitor handling this will is wrong. The third issue I have is some confusion over who this solicitor thinks your mother should be sharing any residual benefit with.

The key issues here, as I understand it, are the workings of residuary clauses and something called doctrine of lapse. Section 91, as you say, seems central to the issue.

And, if nothing else, those terms alone should persuade people of the need for proper legal advice when they are drawing up wills to make sure that what they say in the will precisely match what their intentions are in relation to their assets when they die.

In fairness, your uncle’s handwritten will, a copy of which you helpfully included in your letter, has been witnessed by a lawyer which would lead you to think he had the benefit of legal advice. If it were me, I would suggest that for ultimate clarity there is an “other” missing in the residuary clause but, in fairness, I don’t think that this would alter any court’s interpretation of the will in your mother’s favour.

The key thing with any will is whether beneficiaries survive the person writing the will, or not.

So let’s look at where we are. You uncle, who had no children (or spouse/partner, I assume) died leaving a will which benefited his siblings and a couple of small charitable bequests.

Outside the charities, there is only one beneficiary of a bequest and that is one of his sisters. She was given both his home and a sum of money.

While she has since died, the important this is that she was alive at the time your uncle died. Therefore, she inherits — even if she were to die before the estate was fully distributed after probate as seems likely in this case. As you say, your uncle’s home and the cash she was given both now form part of her estate.

That brings us to the residuary clause. Residuary clauses are very important. They cover what you want to do with anything not already specifically allocated in a bequest and, importantly, they also cover what happens if the person you do leave a bequest to dies before you. Without a residuary clause, that latter scenario would see the subject of the bequest treated under the rules of intestacy even if there is a valid will.

Legal advisers will always advise that a residuary clause is included in the will and, in your uncle’s case it is. The residuary clause, in this case, says: “Subject to payment of my lawful debts, funeral and testamentary expenses, give, devise, bequeath and appoint the residue of my estate to my brothers and sisters, namely A, B, C, D and E [my initials to preserve the privacy of all parties] in five equal shares for their own use absolutely.”

Of these, you say, four have died.

This brings us to the Doctrine of Lapse, which is defined under section 91 of the Succession Act.

It states: “Unless a contrary intention appears from the will, any estate comprised or intended to be comprised in any devise or bequest contained in the will which fails or is void by reason of the fact that the devisee or legatee did not survive the testator, or by reason of the devise or bequest being contrary to law or otherwise incapable of taking effect, shall be included in any residuary devise or bequest, as the case may be, contained in the will.”

So, unless your uncle said, for instance, that the residue goes to A, B, C, D and E, or, in the event of their prior death, to their children, if any (which he doesn’t say in this case), the presumption is that the share of the four intended beneficiaries who predeceased him fall back into the residue for the benefit of any remaining, live beneficiaries — in this case, your mother.

There are very limited exceptions to this, none of which I can see applying here.

So, what is the confusion for the solicitor here? Are they suggesting that the residuary benefit of those who died should be treated under intestacy even though there is a remaining valid beneficiary of the residue? That can’t be right.

Are they arguing that the absence of the word “other” before brothers and sisters in the residuary clause mean that the estate of the other sister who survived your uncle should also benefit even though she has since died? I can see the argument but, as your uncle specifically named the residuary beneficiaries and clarified there were five of them, I cannot see this surviving legal challenge.

Or does the solicitor this one of the exceptions to section 91 applies? The exceptions apply in relation to a child of a person making the will, where a bequest is made to someone on trust for another person, where the bequest is to discharge a legal or moral duty or where, as stated above, the will explicitly states what happens where a beneficiary predeceases the person making the will.

None applies here unless he had some legal or moral duty to a person unnamed — and there’s no suggestion of that in your letter. He had no children and no provision for either of the other two possible exceptions appears in the will.

On the basis of the information provided, I think your mother should and will inherit the balance of this uncle’s estate but she should get her own legal representation and let the two solicitors cut through any uncertainty. This isn’t an area for lay people.