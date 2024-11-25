US prosecutors ask judge to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Trump

The withdrawal in the case marked the end of the years-long legal battle between Mr Trump and the special counsel, Jack Smith. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Special counsel prosecutors dismissed the criminal case against Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court filing Monday, as they bowed to the reality that it would not be completed or proceed to trial before Mr Trump returns to the presidency next year.

The withdrawal in the case marked the end of the years-long legal battle between Mr Trump and the special counsel, Jack Smith, and reflected the extraordinary ability of Mr Trump to sidestep an indictment that would have sunk the presidential bid of anyone else.

Mr Trump’s election victory was always going to spell the end of the criminal cases against him due to justice department policy that prohibits prosecutors from taking criminal action against a sitting president. But the pre-emptive withdrawals showed how Mr Trump used politics to beat the legal system.

In a six-page motion to dismiss the 2020 election interference case, prosecutors said even though Mr Trump was not yet president, they had been told by the department’s office of legal counsel, which provides internal legal advice, to withdraw the case before his inauguration in January.

“It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting President,” wrote Mr Smith’s top deputy, Molly Gaston.

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind,” she added.

At the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, from where Mr Trump is running the presidential transition and once stashed classified documents after he left office in 2021, Mr Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, issued a gleeful statement on the news.

“Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system,” Cheung wrote.

Within days of Mr Trump’s victory, prosecutors started examining how to shut down the 2020 election case in federal district court in Washington, and the more complicated matter of the classified documents case that was before the US court of appeals for the 11th circuit.

Mr Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2022 under the cloud of an impending special counsel investigation into his retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago club after he lost the 2020 presidential election and left the White House.

He repeatedly told supporters at rallies and in public statements that he was running for his literal freedom, urging voters to return him to the presidency in part because the charges would only disappear if he were re-elected.

Mr Trump also vowed to pursue the prosecutors and federal investigators involved in the cases. In anticipation of an expected legal retribution effort, Mr Smith and his top deputies are expected to resign from the justice department before Mr Trump is inaugurated, the Guardian has reported.

For months, Mr Trump’s overarching legal strategy was to delay the criminal cases until after the election – banking on the fact that if he won he could appoint a loyalist attorney general who would simply drop the prosecutions.

He was unsuccessful in delaying his New York criminal case, tied to his efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election through an unlawful hush-money scheme, and for which he was convicted on 34 felony counts. Sentencing has been postponed indefinitely. – Guardian