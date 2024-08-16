Trump reveals €467m from golf clubs and resorts in latest financial disclosure

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed €467 million ($513 million) in income from US resort and residential properties including his Doral, Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs, as well tens of millions of dollars of liabilities and debts related to his legal troubles.

The figures are from a 265-page filing by the Republican nominee, which depict a sprawling portfolio that includes everything from his primary residence to revenue from crypto and the eponymous media company that owns Truth Social, his networking platform.

Among his biggest sources of income was a Miami-based company that owns golf courses and a resort. It generated $161 million over 16 months starting in January 2023. His Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, generated $57 million over the same period, while Trump Ruffin Tower near Las Vegas took in $28 million from condominium sales and hotel-related revenue. His Bedminster club in New Jersey earned $37 million.

Mr Trump valued each of the four holdings at more than $50 million on the disclosure, the highest amount that candidates can assign an asset. Candidates disclose some types of income, including dividends, capital gains and royalties, in broad ranges. Other types, like salaries and speaking fees, must be reported in exact sums.

The former president’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group, worth $2.7 billion and accounting for more than half of his $5.3 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, were also listed as more than $50 million on the disclosure. Trump reported owning 114.8 million shares, 64.9 per cent of those issued.

Mr Trump also disclosed that the shares are subject to a “lock-up period,” preventing him from selling them. It’s set to expire in September. The company had $5.3 million in business income and earned about $563,000 in advertising.

The former president’s CIC Digital LLC, which earned $7.2 million through licensing his image on nonfungible tokens, held a crypto wallet with at least $1 million in Ethereum. Trump has courted the industry’s leaders, whose hostility to the Biden administration has led some, including venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, to endorse him.

Trump also made $5.3 million from selling books, including $300,000 for the Greenwood Bible endorsement deal from LMA Productions.

Trump had to revise the first two disclosures he filed as a 2024 presidential candidate with the Office of Government Ethics, in some cases providing exact amounts for his income from his hotels and other businesses. The new disclosure will similarly be reviewed by the ethics office. It was originally due in on May 15th but Trump requested and was granted two 45-day extensions.

He listed a dozen outstanding liabilities, including two incurred in 2024 of more than $50 million, one to the New York attorney general related to the civil fraud case against him. Mr Trump secured a $175.3 million bond issued by Los Angeles-based Knight Specialty Insurance Co in April to put the $454 million judgment against him in the case on hold while he appeals it.

He also listed a debt of more than $50 million to writer E Jean Carroll, who was awarded $83 million in a defamation suit against Mr Trump, which is also bonded. He’s also appealing that ruling.

Though he has mounting legal fees with which he’s using money raised through his leadership political action committee to pay for, Mr Trump did not disclose any personal debt to lawyers or law firms on the disclosure. He listed seven outstanding loans totalling at least $165 million, and two that were paid off during the disclosure period.

His disclosure shows that his businesses continue to generate substantial income he could use to finance his campaign, Mr Trump has instead relied on his fundraising prowess.

He’s raised about $635 million since beginning his third bid for the White House, less than the $1 billion that vice-president Kamala Harris and her predecessor atop the Democratic ticket, president Joe Biden, have raised. One of Trump’s political action committees has paid more than $67 million for legal fees and related expenses since January 2023. – Bloomberg