Harvard’s decision to resist Trump is ‘of momentous significance’

The Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A fight with the nation’s oldest, richest and most elite university is a battle that president Donald Trump and his powerful aide, Stephen Miller, want to have. Photograph: Sophie Park/New York Times

Harvard University is 140 years older than the United States, has an endowment greater than the gross domestic product of nearly 100 countries and has educated eight US presidents. So if an institution was going to stand up to the Trump administration’s war on academia, Harvard would be at the top of the list.

Harvard did that forcefully Monday in a way that injected energy into other universities across the country fearful of the president’s wrath, rejecting his administration’s demands on hiring, admissions and curriculum. Some commentators went so far as to say that Harvard’s decision would empower law firms, the courts, the media and other targets of the White House to push back as well.

“This is of momentous, momentous significance,” said J Michael Luttig, a prominent former federal appeals court judge revered by many conservatives. “This should be the turning point in the president’s rampage against American institutions.”

Michael S Roth, who is president of Wesleyan University and a rare critic of the White House among university administrators, welcomed Harvard’s decision. “What happens when institutions overreach is that they change course when they meet resistance,” he said. “It’s like when a bully is stopped in his tracks.”

READ MORE

Within hours of Harvard’s decision, federal officials said they would freeze $2.2 billion in multiyear grants to the university, along with a $60 million contract.

That is a fraction of the $9 billion in federal funding Harvard receives, with $7 billion going to the university’s 11 affiliated hospitals in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, including Massachusetts General, Boston Children’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The remaining $2 billion goes to research grants directly for Harvard, including for space exploration, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and tuberculosis.

It was not immediately clear which programmes the funding freeze would affect.

Harvard, the nation’s richest as well as oldest university, is the most prominent object of the administration’s campaign to purge “woke” ideology from US college campuses. The administration’s demands include sharing its hiring data with the government and bringing in an outside party to ensure that each academic department is “viewpoint diverse”.

Columbia University, which faced a loss of $400 million in federal funding, last month agreed to major concessions the government demanded, including that it install new oversight of its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies Department.

[ Harvard professors sue over Trump’s review of $9bn in fundingOpens in new window ]

In a letter on Monday, Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, refused to stand down. “Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government,” he wrote.

The administration’s fight with Harvard, which had an endowment of $53.2 billion in 2024, is one that Trump and Stephen Miller, a powerful White House aide, want to have. In the administration’s effort to break what it sees as liberalism’s hold on higher education, Harvard is big game. A high-profile court battle would give the White House a platform to continue arguing that the left has become synonymous with anti-Semitism, elitism and suppression of free speech.

Steven Pinker, a prominent Harvard psychologist who is also a president of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, said on Monday that it was “truly Orwellian” and self-contradictory to have the government force viewpoint diversity on the university. He said it would also lead to absurdities.

“Will this government force the economics department to hire Marxists or the psychology department to hire Jungians or, for that matter, for the medical school to hire homeopaths or Native American healers?” he said.

Harvard has not escaped the problems that roiled campuses nationwide after the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7th, 2023. In his letter, Garber said the university had taken steps to address anti-Semitism, support diverse viewpoints and protect free speech and dissent.

Those same points were made in a letter to the administration from two lawyers representing Harvard, William A Burck and Robert K Hur.

Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration — William A Burck and Robert K Hur

Burck is also an outside ethics adviser to the Trump Organization and represented the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in the deal it recently reached with the Trump administration.

Hur, who worked in the justice department in Trump’s first term, was the special counsel who investigated president Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents and termed him “an elderly man with a poor memory”, enraging Biden.

Both lawyers understand the legal workings of the current administration, an expertise of benefit to Harvard.

“Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community,” Burck and Hur wrote in the letter. “But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.”

Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who held hearings last year investigating anti-Semitism on college campuses, including at Harvard, was withering in a social media post.

“Harvard University has rightfully earned its place as the epitome of the moral and academic rot in higher education,” Stefanik, a Harvard graduate, wrote. “It is time to totally cut off US taxpayer funding to this institution that has failed to live up to its founding motto Veritas. Defund Harvard.”

[ Yale, Harvard remove employees and Columbia president quits as Trump adds pressure to schoolsOpens in new window ]

It is unclear what other measures the Trump administration could take against Harvard for its resistance, although potential actions could include an investigation of its nonprofit status and further cancellations of the visas of international students. On Tuesday Trump threatened the university’s tax-exemption status.

The president of the American Council of Education, Ted Mitchell, said that Harvard’s action was essential.

“If Harvard had not taken this stand,” he said, “it would have been nearly impossible for other institutions to do so.”

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.