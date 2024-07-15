Protests greet Trump as Republican faithful gather in Milwaukee

It is not a typical Monday morning in Arrow Park, the Water Street landmark which serves as an ice rink in the perishing Lake Michigan winters and a picnic spot on summer days like this but, for a few hours anyhow, has become the beating heart of the American right to protest.

There’s all manner of sign, slogan, and emblem but if there is an abiding message, it is that of a protest against Republican nominee Donald Trump, even as the GOP prepares for a convention which takes place against the shocking backdrop of an attempted assassination.

The shocking events of Saturday evening, when a 20-year-old Pennsylvanian shot and narrowly missed killing the former president, disturbed the country. But it has not changed the opinion of this gathering.

Milwaukee-born Tony Srok has arrived carrying a placard bearing the slogan: Lock Him Up.

“My point is that he has done actions that are a match for actions in criminal statutes described as crimes so he should be locked up,” he explains.

Hosting the convention is such a traditional Democratic stronghold generated complex emotions for many locals. Milwaukee wears its unpretentiousness like a badge of honour and like many midwestern industry powerhouses of the 20th century, it bears the scars of globalisation in steadfast old factory buildings repurposed. But the influx of the four year Republican hooley brings both the promise of dollars and a rare burst of national attention.

“I’m okay with them being here,” Srok says. “They have free speech and want to do things here. I don’t know what good it will do the city but I am glad it is here because I can have my small voice here. I know the city is expending revenue and businesses are making some money. But it is okay to spend money to practice democracy.

“Milwaukee has been a pretty stable place. Property values are stable - we all work for a living and go about our business and that has buffeted us from the complications of the world- mostly.”

Kelly Shannon with her supreme court poster

Nearby, Kelly Shannon is holding a poster that wouldn’t look out of place in a local art competition. Shannon, whoi is also from greater Milwaukee, talks about how she felt after learning of the shooting on Saturday night.

“I was a little surprised and I was a little shocked. I don’t know why I wasn’t horrified. Not that I was expecting it, but you can expect the unexpected with Trump.

“And the way he was fist pumping and saying ‘fight, fight’ when there was a guy on top of the roof and people milling about. It was just weird. And it was horrible that someone had to die, and innocent people got hurt. It was very strange.”

She decided to stick to her plan to turn up and protest because she harbours deep concerns about the direction taken by the United States Supreme Court over the past number of years.

“I am here because I want people to vote against Trump and I want to remind them of the many, many horrible things he continues to do,” she says. “And waiting for him to get into office for him to put these into play…it is very dangerous. Not just for the country but for the world.”

Duane Schwingel, who has attended more than 50 Trump rallies

Duane Schwingel is having a morning smoke as he zips about on his hover scooter. He’s wearing his full Uncle Sam regalia and has become such a common feature at Trump rallies that, he says, the former president has come to know him.

“He does. We’re friends,” the Floridian says. He was not at the rally in Butler on Saturday night but his face clouds over when the subject comes up.

“I don’t believe there was a lone wolf. I don’t know much more but we will find out. I’ve been to over 50 rallies. They never let anybody get that close on a roof. Never. Ever. Something is amiss. I don’t know what. But we will find out.

“Something was amiss on January 6th, and we found out: it was the Feds. This was not a lone little punk kid local that was able to get on a roof.”

He says everyone is now behind Trump. “Even people who won’t admit it. In fact, I’ve over a hundred Democrat friends who tell me: when I get behind that curtain, I’m voting Trump.”