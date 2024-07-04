US election: Biden secures support of Democratic governors despite weak debate performance

US election: Democratic governors have vowed to stand with US president Joe Biden despite his recent weak debate performance. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland on Wednesday said they would support President Joe Biden’s reelection bid after a candid discussion with him about his weak performance in last week’s debate.

“The president has always had our backs. We’re going to have his back as well,” Maryland governor Wes Moore told reporters after a meeting with Mr Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris at the White House that included 24 Democratic governors and the mayor of Washington, DC, some joining online.

Mr Moore said the governors were frank in relaying negative feedback from constituents about Mr Biden’s poor performance during the debate with Republican rival Donald Trump. He said there was clearly work to do before the November 5th election, but Mr Biden had made it clear he would stay in the race.

“The president ... he’s our nominee. The president is our party leader,” Mr Moore said.

There has been growing talk among Democrats in recent days that 81-year-old Biden should drop out of the race.

Mr Biden opened the White House meeting with a show of defiance against signs of weakening support. “No one is pushing me out” and “I’m in it to win it,” he told the room according to a person briefed on the gathering.

Mr Biden received tough questions, especially from governors in swing states, and said he wants to do more unscripted events, said the source. Vice-president Kamala Harris closed the meeting by calling on the group to present a united front in support of the president, the person said.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting and all the governors pledged their support to Biden. The president is “in it to win it,” she said.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said Mr Biden’s debate performance on Thursday was bad but he felt the president was fit for office.

“Obviously we, like many Americans, are a little worried. We’re worried because the threat of a Trump presidency is not theoretical,” Mr Walz said, adding that the previous Trump presidency was marked by “chaos, destruction.”

Nearly a dozen of the state leaders attended the meeting in person, but only three spoke with reporters afterwards.

California governor Gavin Newsom, who participated in person, posted his reaction on social platform X: “I heard three words from the President tonight -- he’s all in. And so am I.”

Mr Biden’s campaign said the president reiterated his determination “to defeat the existential threat of Donald Trump at the ballot box in November” and discussed the importance of electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

“All participants reiterated their shared commitment to do everything possible to make sure President Biden and Vice President Harris beat Donald Trump in November,” it said. – Agencies