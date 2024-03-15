Judge declines to remove Fani Willis from Trump election interference case

A judge in Georgia overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case on Friday declined to remove the prosecutor who brought the charges over an undisclosed relationship she had with a top deputy.

The ruling by judge Scott McAfee is a blow to the former US president and Republican candidate to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency. Mr Trump has sought to delay trials in the four criminal cases he faces until after the November election.

Judge McAfee’s decision caps a tumultuous two months for Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, whose relationship with the special prosecutor she appointed to lead the case was revealed in a January court filing by a Trump co-defendant.

Defence lawyers said the relationship posed a conflict of interest and improperly enriched Ms Willis and Mr Wade, who holidayed together while Wade was drawing a government salary. McAfree said he found no conflict of interest but told Ms Willis to avoid the “appearance of impropriety”.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in all the cases against him. He is accused in the Georgia case of illegally pressuring state officials to overturn his loss to Joe Biden there in the 2020 election.

The ruling comes after the US supreme court agreed to review Mr Trump’s bid for presidential immunity in his Washington election interference case, which could delay that trial until after the election. – Reuters.