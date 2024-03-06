Nikki Haley to end White House bid in wake of Trump’s Super Tuesday victories

Nikki Haley is set to announce she is ending her run for the White House. Photograph: AP

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley plans to end her presidential campaign on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, a decision that will ensure that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic president Joe Biden in November’s US election.

Ms Haley is expected to make an appearance to deliver brief remarks at about 3pm Irish time and made her decision after Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victories, the report said, citing people familiar with her plans.

She will not announce an endorsement on Wednesday, the Journal added, but will encourage Mr Trump to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

Ms Haley has endured a long string of losses, which began with Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and her home state of South Carolina. On Tuesday, when voters in 15 states cast ballots in contests known as Super Tuesday, Ms Haley lost every state apart from Vermont. She had previously only won in Washington DC.

Among Trump’s prominent primary rivals, Haley was the last candidate left standing, so her withdrawal ensures that Trump will capture the Republican nomination.

The 51-year-old made electability a centerpiece of her message, arguing she was the only Republican who could beat Biden in a general election. On the campaign trail, she liked to remind voters: “Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president – that’s nothing to be proud of.”

Allies argued that her support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and her relatively nuanced stance on abortion – she called for a “consensus” rather than backing a proposal to ban the procedure after a specific number of weeks – would help the party appeal to independents and suburban women alienated by Trump.

Haley also emphasized her relative youth, asking Republicans to put their faith in a “new generation” of leaders. She made a splash with a call for “mental competency tests” for politicians over 75, a group pointedly including Biden and Trump.

The former governor leaned heavily on her biography, presenting herself as the “proud daughter of Indian immigrants” raised in the south, an upbringing she said provided a unique perspective on US race relations. On the campaign trail, Haley often received loud applause when she told Republicans: “America is not a racist country.”

In a campaign trail routine, she often sought to play up the possibility that she could be the first woman elected to US president, only to insist that she did not believe in “identity politics”.

Ms Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Mr Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023.

She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the Republicans against embracing Mr Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.

The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

Ms Haley’s defeat marks a painful, if predictable, blow to those voters, donors and Republican Party officials who opposed Mr Trump and his fiery brand of “Make America Great Again” politics. – Reuters/AP/Guardian