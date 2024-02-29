Supreme court decision a breakthrough in Donald Trump’s high-wire legal act

The single-page order that floated from the supreme court and into the American political calendar on Wednesday afternoon holds profound implications for the trajectory of the 2024 US election and with it a huge breakthrough in Donald Trump’s high-wire legal act. It places a magnified question mark as to when and if he will stand trial for his role in the January 6th, 2021, riots.

In agreeing to hear the claim made by Trump’s legal team to presidential immunity from prosecution on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to overturn the 2020 election result, the supreme court order stated it would decide on “whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office”.

The former president’s legal team had made the appeal to the supreme court after a US court of appeals on February 16th resoundingly rejected its argument that presidential immunity should shield him from the charges.

Whatever the outcome of that hearing, the supreme court decision leaves the potential window for a pre-November trial exceptionally narrow. Oral arguments have been set for the week of April 22nd, with the supreme court decision likely to be announced in June.

That time frame means jury selection and the anticipated length of any possible trial – three months by many estimates – leaves it highly unlikely that any trial could take place before the November election. And if Trump was to lead the Republican Party to victory in that election, he could simply have the attorney general dismiss special counsel Jack Smith and the four-count indictment he is prosecuting.

Ty Cobb, the former Trump White House lawyer, said on Wednesday evening the keenness of the highest court to weigh in on the ruling was disappointing.

“I think it is understandable for our supreme court in a case of first impression involving not ‘a’ but ‘the’ foundational principle of the constitution, which is the separation of powers, would want to take a shot at trying to draw that line, if they can, before a former president is tried.

“However, I am disappointed. I think it would have been possible for them to let that opinion stand and we could have gone to trial in advance of the election, which I do think would have been in the interests of the country. But I do think this makes a trial before the election unlikely.”

The reaction from the Democratic side of the spectrum fell somewhere between amazement and condemnation. Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi interpreted the decision as the supreme court “placing itself on trial with its decision”.

Congressman Brendan Boyle from Philadelphia, on a post on ‘X’, stated: “Today’s shameful decision by SCOTUS to help Donald Trump run out the clock and avoid justice is in many ways the most fitting tribute to the career’s work of Mitch McConnell,” an allusion to the Kentucky veteran’s role in the ultraconservative composition of justices at supreme and lower court level during the Trump administration.

Ironically the decision landed just as Capitol Hill was still abuzz with the announcement by Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell that he will step down from the role he has held since 2007. The Kentucky senator, aged 82 now, has been a member of the upper house since 1984 and is the longest-serving senate leader from either party in US political history.

But his twilight years have seen him adrift and isolated from the revivified and surging Trump faction of the party, and McConnell’s reservations towards his former president are well documented. It fell to president Joe Biden to pay tribute to his political rival.

“I trusted him, we had a great relationship, we fought like hell. But he never, never misrepresented anything. I’m sorry to hear he’s stepping down.”

Former president Trump, meantime, took to social media to embrace the supreme court’s decision, reiterating on Truth Social, his social media platform, the essence of his team’s legal argument that immunity is essential to the highest office or “presidents will always be concerned and even paralysed by the prospect of wrongful conviction and retaliation after they leave office. This could actually lead to the extortion and blackmail of a president.”

The February 6th ruling by a three-judge panel of the US court of appeals for the DC circuit had found Trump cannot claim broad immunity from federal prosecution.

That decision came just days after the former president was ordered to pay $83 million (€76 million) to E. Jean Carroll in a defamation trial.

Even as Trump triumphed on the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire, his year was crowded with legal setbacks. The DC circuit judgment contained the observation “former president Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defences of any other criminal defendant”.

Furthermore, the judges opined it would make “a striking paradox” if the president, who has the constitutional duty to ensure laws are upheld, “were the sole officer capable of defying those laws with impunity”.

Wednesday’s supreme court order required five justices to grant the stay submitted by the Trump team. Even if the immunity claim is rejected, the order has made Trump’s forbidding courtroom calendar a little more manageable.

But the former president continues to walk an extraordinary legal high wire as he juggles his primary campaign.

The supreme court presidential-immunity hearing will go ahead on April 22nd.

The so-called hush money trial is set to begin in New York on March 25th and may run until early May.

On May 20th, the classified documents trial is scheduled to open, while August 5th has been slated as the date for the proposed trial in the Fulton County trial, relating to election racketeering charges in Georgia.

And in separate Trump-related legal decisions, a request by the former president’s legal team to temporarily delay the payment of a $454 million judgment he faces in a New York civil fraud case was turned down on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the former president have asked the appeals court to permit him to post a $100 million bond, stating that securing a bond for the full amount was “impossible”.