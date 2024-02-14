Multiple people injured in shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl parade, police say

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on February 14th in Kansas City, US. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

Several people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday where a Super Bowl victory parade and celebration were taking place for the Kansas City Chiefs, US police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

Citing authorities, local television station KSHB 41 reported 10 victims in the incident, including several children, but it was not immediately clear whether all of those sustained gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Fire department battalion chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured and that additional information would be released soon.

Five injured people were taken from Union Station where the celebration was being held to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City hospital was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

One of the victims is loaded into an ambulance. Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the train station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Missouri governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

NFL video from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other team-mates, but Mr Kelce’s superstar musician girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service. – Reuters/AP

