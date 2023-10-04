Multiple people shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Baltimore police responded to a shooting at Morgan State University. Photograph: Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department later said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident was no longer considered an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically black university.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building and police had asked people to “shelter in place”.

Earlier, police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place.

Homecoming week was underway on campus, and a coronation event for ‘Mister & Miss Morgan State University’ had been held at the arts center earlier in the evening.

At the scene on Tuesday night, officers were blocking off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings while a police helicopter circled overhead.

Ish Sargent, 20, who lives nearby, said she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter. They did not hear gunshots. Ms Sargent said she does not usually worry about gun violence in the area.

“At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

The university reported an enrolment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing. - Associated Press