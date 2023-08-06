Trump’s legacy secured as most democracy-destroying, self-obsessed amadán ever to occupy the Oval

Trump is still in the midst of his diabolical 'Who will rid me of this meddlesome democracy?' plot. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The man who tried to overthrow the government he was running was held on Thursday by the government he tried to overthrow, a few blocks from where the attempted overthrow took place and a stone’s throw from the White House he yearns to return to, to protect himself from the government he tried to overthrow.

Donald Trump is in the dock for trying to cheat the United States out of a fair election and body-snatch the true electors. The arrest of the former president does not arrest the coup, however.

The fact is we’re mid-coup, not post-coup. Trump is still in the midst of his diabolical “Who will rid me of this meddlesome democracy?” plot, hoping his dark knights will gallop off to get the job done.

Trump is tied with Joe Biden in a New York Times/Siena College poll and if he gets back in the Oval, there will be an Oppenheimer-size narcissistic explosion as he once more worms out of consequences and defiles democracy. His father disdained losers and Trump would rather ruin the country than admit he lost.

The Trump lawyer John Lauro made it clear they will use the trial to relitigate the 2020 election and their cockamamie claims. Trump wasn’t trying to shred the constitution, they will posit; he was trying to save it.

“President Trump wanted to get to the truth,” Lauro told Newmax’s Greg Kelly after the arraignment, adding: “At the end, he asked Mr Pence to pause the voting for 10 days, allow the state legislatures to weigh in and then they could make a determination to audit or reaudit or recertify.”

In trying to debunk Jack Smith’s obstruction charges, Lauro confirmed them. Trying to halt the congressional certification is the crime.

Smith’s indictment depicts an opera bouffe scene where “the Defendant” (Trump) and “Co-Conspirator 1″ (Rudy Giuliani) spent the evening of January 6th calling lawmakers attempting “to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol” by sowing “knowingly false allegations of election fraud”. Trump melodramatically tweeted about his “sacred landslide election victory” being “unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots”.

Giuliani left a voicemail message for a Republican senator saying they needed “to object to numerous states and raise issues” to delay until the next day so they could pursue their nefarious plan in the state legislatures.

Two words in Smith’s indictment prove the putz knew his push for a putsch was dishonest: “too honest.” Bullying and berating his truant sycophant, Mike Pence, in the days leading up to January 6th, Trump told his vice-president: “You’re too honest.”

The former vice-president is selling “Too honest” merchandise, which, honestly, won’t endear him to the brainwashed base. Pence’s contemporaneous notes helped Smith make his case.

It’s strange to see Pence showing some nerve and coming to Smith’s aid, after all his brown-nosing and equivocating. He and Mother, who suppressed her distaste for Trump for years, were the most loyal soldiers; in return, according to an aide, chief of staff Mark Meadows said the former president felt Pence “deserved” to be hanged by the rioters.

Pence told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump and his advisers wanted him “essentially to overturn the election”.

“It wasn’t just that they asked for a pause,” Pence said, at odds with Lauro. “The president specifically asked me, and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me, to literally reject votes.”

Ron DeSantis, another presidential wannabe who enabled Trump for too long, acknowledged on Friday that “all those theories that were put out did not prove to be true”. Trump and his henchmen, however, were busy ratcheting up the lunacy.

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you,” Trump threatened on Truth Social on Friday.

On the same day and platform, he accused “the corrupt Biden DOJ [department of justice]” of election interference. Exquisite projection. In Trump’s warped view, it’s always the other guy who’s doing what Trump is actually doing.

Kari Lake told House Republicans to stop pursuing a Biden impeachment and just decertify the 2020 election because Biden is not “the true president”. Lake said of Trump: “This is a guy who’s already won. He won in 2016. He won even bigger in 2020. All that January 6th was, was a staged riot to cover up the fact that they certified a fraudulent election.”

Before laughing off this absurdity, consider the finding from CNN’s new poll: 69 per cent of Republicans and those leaning Republican believe Biden is an illegitimate president, with over half saying there is “solid evidence” of that.

While Trump goes for the long con, or the long coup – rap sheet be damned, it’s said that he worries this will hurt his legacy. He shouldn’t. His legacy is safe, as the most democracy-destroying, soul-crushing, self-obsessed amadán ever to occupy the Oval. Amadán, that’s Irish for a man who grows more foolish every day.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times