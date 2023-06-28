Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

Donald Trump has sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation, alleging she falsely accused him of rape after a jury in a civil trial found that he sexually abused her. File photograph: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation, alleging she falsely accused him of rape after a jury in a civil trial found that he sexually abused her.

Mr Trump’s counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal court comes after a jury’s unusual finding in May that he sexually abused and defamed but did not rape Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist.

Mr Trump seeks a retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that Mr Trump’s filing was “nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability” for the jury’s verdict.

“Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll,” she said.

The filing by the former president signals that his multi-front legal fight with Ms Carroll is unlikely to end soon as both sides trade accusations and denials in the media.

Ms Carroll amended the first of her two lawsuits against Mr Trump and sought an additional $10 million (€9 million) in damages in May, citing his denials during a CNN appearance the day after the verdict.

Mr Trump’s filing in that same lawsuit Tuesday cite Ms Carroll’s statements on CNN after the verdict, when she said Mr Trump raped her despite the jury’s finding that he only sexually abused her.

Mr Trump, who is running to retake the White House in 2024 and has a comfortable lead over his Republican rivals, has denied raping Ms Carroll. He is appealing the verdict, which found he must pay $5 million in damages.

Mr Carroll testified that Trump raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s and then ruined her reputation by calling her a liar when she went public in 2019.

The new filings come in Ms Carroll’s first lawsuit against Mr Trump, which she filed in 2019 for defamation only. The case has been bogged down in appeals over whether the former president was immune from being sued because he had been president when he spoke.

Ms Carroll filed her second lawsuit against Mr Trump for both defamation and sexual assault after New York passed a law giving survivors of sexual violence a window to file civil suits even if the statute of limitations on their claims had passed. – Reuters