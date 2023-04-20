SpaceX rocket explodes before reaching orbit

The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight but separation failed to occur and the rocket blew up. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket exploded after its first launch on Thursday in a setback for Elon Musk’s company and its effort to build a spacecraft capable of flying to Mars.

The near-400ft-tall rocket, the most powerful ever launched, left its base along the Gulf coast in south Texas at about 8.30am local time. It rose on a ball of flame from its 33 Raptor engines and reached an altitude of nearly 40km before tumbling back towards Earth and exploding.

Mr Musk, who was on hand at the SpaceX control centre for the launch, had spent days before talking down expectations for the huge rocket and warning that it was unlikely to complete all the phases of its first attempted space flight.

The unmanned rocket had been due to reach orbit as part of a 90-minute flight that would see it splash down off the coast of Hawaii. The flight appeared to be going to plan for the first three and a half minutes, until the planned separation of the first stage booster.

READ MORE

After the rocket flipped over, part of a planned manoeuvre to prepare for a return of the reusable booster to Earth, the first stage failed to separate and Starship tumbled back before exploding.

“Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months,” wrote Mr Musk on Twitter.

“It was partial success, it was not a large setback,” said Laura Forczyk, a former Nasa official and now a space consultant at Astralytical. “The most important part was that it launched – that is quite the accomplishment for a new rocket, particularly one as complex as Starship.”

The launch came three days after the first launch attempt was called off at the last minute due to problems with fuel pressure in the rocket’s main booster.

Though designed to fulfil Mr Musk’s goal of reaching Mars and turning humanity into a multi-planetary species, the Starship rocket could transform the economics of space flight far sooner and much closer to home.

Capable of carrying as much as 100 tonnes into low Earth orbit, Starship could greatly reduce the cost of lifting satellites into orbit. It is also scheduled to take part in Nasa’s missions to return astronauts to the Moon later this decade.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023