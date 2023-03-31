Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow exits the courtroom during a lunch break in her Park City, Utah, court case. Photograph: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her US lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actor was not at fault for the collision, which left Mr Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Ms Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

On Thursday jurors in the case, heard in Park City, Utah, returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation.

READ MORE

She was awarded compensatory damages of one dollar.

Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, who both gave evidence during the trial, were present in court for the verdict.

The actress wore a blue blazer, with a white shirt and brown trousers, and did not appear to react as the verdict was returned.

She previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson’s health decline following the incident but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.

During the trial the court heard evidence from a number of people – including her two children Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with their mother on the day of the crash. – PA