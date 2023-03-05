Trump vows to ‘complete the mission’ during speech as he eyes return to White House

Former US president Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, US on Saturday: 'We’re going to complete the mission ... We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.' Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Former president US Donald Trump cast himself as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy but shied away from directly critiquing his potential rivals, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Trump, giving the headlining address at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), told a cheering crowd that he was engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to return to the White House.

“We are going to finish what we started,” he said.

“We’re going to complete the mission ... We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.”

Though Mr DeSantis, seen as Mr Trump’s biggest potential rival, is frequently a subject of name-calling and other attacks in Mr Trump’s social media posts and in interviews, he was not mentioned directly in Mr Trump’s address before conservative activists, who earlier in the day applauded when an old video clip of the Florida governor was shown in a montage.

While CPAC was once a must-stop for candidates mulling Republican presidential runs, Mr DeSantis and other major likely contenders skipped this year’s gathering amid scandal and as the group has increasingly become aligned with Mr Trump.

The former president’s enduring popularity with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week.

Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, with Make America Great Again hats and sequinned jackets.

Members of his family and his presidential administration were swarmed like celebrities in the hallways and dominated the list of speakers.

The handful of other potential and declared candidates not named Trump who spoke received only tepid applause.

And the annual CPAC straw poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Mr Trump the top choice to be the party’s nominee, with 62 per cent support, trailed by Mr DeSantis at 20 per cent and businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his long shot bid at the conference, with 5 per cent.

Nearly all, 95 per cent of respondents, said they approved of Mr Trump’s performance as president.

In advance of his speech, Mr Trump told reporters that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.

He is under investigation by prosecutors probing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and by the US Justice Department, as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

He condemned all the probes as politically motivated and vowed that criminal charges would not deter him.

“Oh, absolutely, I won’t even think about leaving,” he told reporters, adding that “probably, it’ll enhance my numbers, but it’s a very bad thing for America. It’s very bad for the country”.

While Mr Trump did not launch broadsides against his potential challengers for the White House, many of whom were pitching themselves to conservative donors near his Florida home this week, he did repeatedly criticise the old guard of the Republican Party, which is eager to move past him.

“We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open borders zealots and fools.

“But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush,” he said.

He took only a veiled jab at Mr DeSantis, criticising those who have proposed raising the age for social security or privatising Medicare, positions Mr DeSantis has expressed support for in the past, but has since abandoned.

“We’re not going to mess with social security as Republicans,” Mr DeSantis recently said.

Mr Trump told the crowd: “If that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.”

Mr Trump threaded his speech with grievances related to his term in office and outlined his agenda for a second, including restrictions on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes, which drew some of the strongest applause from the room and was a recurrent theme in speeches at the four-day conference.

While many top Republicans steered clear of the conference, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, a potential candidate, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last month, both spoke on Friday and made shrouded critiques of Mr Trump.

Their refusal to criticise him by name underscored the risks faced by challengers looking to offer an alternative in a party in which Mr Trump remains the dominant force. – AP