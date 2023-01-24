Seven dead in another California mass shooting

Police at the scene where several people were shot dead in Half Moon Bay, California. Photograph: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday.

The shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 50km (30 miles) south of San Francisco, comes after another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people.

The suspect in the latest shooting was arrested after driving to a police parking area, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.

California governor Gavin Newsom said he was visiting Monterey Park victims in the hospital when he was called away and informed of the shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 610km to the north. “Tragedy upon tragedy,” Mr Newsom said on Twitter.

San Mateo County sheriff Christina Corpus identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao (67) and said he worked at one of the shooting locations.

Ms Corpus called the sites nurseries, and other officials said they were staffed by farm workers. Local media described at least one of them as a mushroom farm.

“There were farm workers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” San Mateo County supervisor Ray Mueller told reporters. “The amount of stress that’s been on this community for weeks is really quite high.”

The rural area was recently pounded by a series of heavy rainstorms that caused extensive damage, affecting immigrant labourers in the area, farmworker advocates said.

The suspect was co-operating with investigators but a motive had yet to be established, Ms Corpus said. A semi-automatic handgun was found in his car, she said.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim with life-threatening wounds at the first location in Half Moon Bay, then found three more dead at another place nearby, Ms Corpus told a news conference.

Video on ABC 7 from the Bay Area showed the arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the man out of his car. The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons.

The description of the suspect’s car and licence plate were already circulating among law enforcement when a deputy spotted the car in the parking area, Ms Corpus said.

There were 38 mass shootings in the United States in the first 21 days of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which describes a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter. – Reuters