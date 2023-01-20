Trump and lawyer ordered to pay $1m for ‘completely frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

A judge has ordered Donald Trump and one of his attorneys to jointly pay nearly $1 million for pursuing a frivolous lawsuit. File photograph: Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump and one of his attorneys to jointly pay nearly $1 million (€920,000) in penalties for pursuing a frivolous lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and other perceived enemies of the former president of engaging in racketeering and concocting a vast conspiracy against him.

The suit was dismissed in September and Mr Trump was ordered to pay tens of thousands in November after one defendant sought sanctions. The latest order came after a group of the remaining defendants, including Ms Clinton, filed a separate request for sanctions.

The end of the lawsuit marks the latest legal setback for Mr Trump as he grapples with an array of civil and criminal investigations, including the investigation into his retention of sensitive documents, while some of his lawyers are under scrutiny themselves for conduct in those cases.

In a scathing ruling, US district court judge Donald Middlebrooks castigated Mr Trump and his lead attorney, Alina Habba, for abusing the legal system by advancing a lawsuit that furthered his political grievances over the 2017 Russia investigation using arguments replete with misinformation and errors.

“We are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” Mr Middlebrooks wrote in the 46-page order imposing sanctions of $937,989.39 against Mr Trump and Ms Habba.

The lawsuit, originally filed by Mr Trump in March 2022, alleged that Ms Clinton and the Democratic National Committee conspired with senior FBI officials and others before the 2016 election to fabricate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in order to damage him politically.

But Mr Middlebrooks dismissed the case after he found Mr Trump engaged in a scattershot pleading that amounted to an obstruction of justice, and which included allegations that were known to be false. His legal arguments, including racketeering and conspiracy, were found to be without foundation.

Mr Trump and Ms Habba – as well as her law firm Habba, Madaio and Associates – are jointly liable for the $1 million penalty, though the former president indicated to associates that he essentially believed it should be paid by his attorney instead of him, according to sources. – Guardian