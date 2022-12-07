Biden to name special envoy for Northern Ireland to boost US role in region

It is possible Joe Biden could pay a state visit to the North at that time, a person familiar with the matter said. Photograph: TJ Kirkpatrick/The New York Times

US president Joe Biden will soon name a special envoy for Northern Ireland as the US seeks a bigger role in the North as the impasse between the UK and the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol continues, people familiar with the administration’s plans said.

The job has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney left the position at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency in January 2021. A decision on a replacement is close, the people said on condition of anonymity. They declined to say who it would be.

The timing suggests the US is looking for a more active role in Northern Ireland as it prepares to mark a quarter century since the Belfast Agreement. One person said the US has told the UK and EU it is keen to help broker a deal. But two people said the envoy’s focus will be on economic development and not Brexit.

Another deadline is also looming: under a US law signed a year ago, most special envoys named after January 3rd, 2023 will require Senate approval, a process that can take months or even years.

The dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol - the part of the Brexit deal which keeps the North in the EU’s single market to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland - has hampered relations between London and Brussels, even though both sides agreed to a trade deal in December 2020.

Critically, it has also left Northern Ireland without a functioning government because the Democratic Unionist Party has refused to take its place in the power-sharing administration in protest over the protocol.

That has raised political tensions, and the Biden administration has repeatedly told the UK it must protect Northern Ireland’s peace process. The US is seeking a resolution ahead of the Belfast Agreement anniversary in April. It is possible Mr Biden could pay a state visit to the region at that time, a person familiar with the matter said.

A US official who asked not to be identified, discussing private deliberations, said Mr Biden would name an envoy in the coming weeks to focus on economic engagement in Northern Ireland. Another person familiar with the matter said US diplomats across the region will look to address differences over the Northern Ireland protocol.

“The economic issues are critical - there’s a tremendous opportunity for Northern Ireland here,” Representative William Keating, a Massachusetts Democrat who has pushed for the envoy to be appointed, said in an interview. “It’s also important because there’s unfortunately an uptick of violence. We’re heading into the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday [Belfast] agreement and some of those aren’t fully implemented others are are facing some challenges that could undercut the whole agreement.”

Mr Keating said he understood an announcement was “weeks away”.

British officials privately welcomed the imminent appointment of a US envoy. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one said they hope the US would encourage the EU to agree to make changes to the text of the protocol.

The move follows a number of calls for a US envoy appointment to be made. Last July, Sinn Féin appealed to the Biden administration to appoint an envoy. Shortly after meeting with politicians on Capitol Hill in Washington, the party’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill said with the approach of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, having an “honest broker” from the US would be “a good addition”.

Ms O’Neill said she was confident support for the accord in the US remained “resolute and steadfast”.

In 2021, a bipartisan group of US Congress members wrote to Mr Biden urging the appointment “in order to continue to support the peace process during this critical time.” However, despite that domestic pressure, the White House said shortly afterwards no decision had been taken.

At around the same time, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also aired his support for the proposal.

“It creates a really structured link, if you like, between the administration and the White House and what is actually happening on the ground in Northern Ireland,” he said of the position.

To have an envoy reporting back to Washington on a weekly basis on the complex politics of Ireland would be “a very, very useful tool, particularly at the moment given the multitude of challenges that we face,” he said. - Bloomberg