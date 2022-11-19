Special counsel appointment to investigate Trump a ‘horrendous abuse of power’, former president says

Former US president Donald Trump has called the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate a “horrendous abuse of power”.

US attorney general Merrick Garland on Friday named veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee the justice department’s investigation into the documents as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving the January 6th, 2021 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Responding to the news, Trump called it an “appalling announcement today by the egregiously corrupt Biden administration and their weaponised department of justice”.

He said it was a “horrendous abuse of power” and “the latest in a long series of witch hunts,” and told the audience at an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate that he had “done nothing wrong”.

READ MORE

[ Donald Trump is making a comeback, but have Republicans given up on him? ]

The politically explosive move comes just three days after Trump announced he is running for the White House yet again, despite a disappointing Republican performance in the midterm elections, especially among candidates backed by the ex-president.

“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland told a press conference on Friday.

US attorney general Merrick Garland announcing the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation into former president Donald Trump. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Garland named Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to the post, which will deal with justice department investigations into Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election victory for Joe Biden, and also the discovery of confidential documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“For six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it any more,” Trump said on Fox News. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”

The appointment of a special counsel reflects the sensitivity of the justice department overseeing the two most hazardous criminal investigations into Trump, and an increased possibility of charges being brought over either matter.

[ Trump’s comeback: the Republicans who might go up against him in 2024 ]

Special counsels are semi-independent prosecutors who can be installed for high-profile investigations when there are conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, and provide a mechanism for the justice department to insulate itself from political considerations in charging decisions.

“I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said. “And I also believe that appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do. The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it.”

The attorney general added: “I will ensure that the special counsel receives the resources to conduct this work quickly and completely. Given the work done to date and Mr Smith’s prosecutorial experience, I am confident that this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations.”

[ Ireland’s best hope is the view from Capitol Hill remains unchanged ]

Smith, a graduate of Harvard law school, from 2010 to 2015 served as the chief of the public integrity section at the justice department, which handles government corruption investigations, a role not dissimilar to his new position as special counsel.

Since 2018, he has been a special prosecutor to The Hague investigating war crimes in Kosovo, having joined the International Criminal Court from the US attorney’s office for the eastern district of New York in Brooklyn, where he helped prosecute a police brutality case that drew national attention.

During his time at the justice department in Washington, Smith oversaw the corruption cases against former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell, ex-Arizona congressman Rick Renzi and New York assembly speaker Sheldon Silver, though convictions against McDonnell and Silver were later overturned.

He oversaw the prosecution of a CIA agent for disclosing national defence information and obstructing justice – crimes that echo potential charges against Trump.

And Smith has also investigated Trump before, in the 1970s, over potential fraud charges during his tenure as a prosecutor in New York. The roughly six-month investigation ultimately yielded no charges, after which Trump complained about the investigation.

Jack Smith was appointed as special counsel to helm the criminal investigations into Donald Trump’s role in events leading up to the January 6th attack on the Capitol and his handling of sensitive government documents. Photograph: T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times

Politico reported that Smith was registered to vote as a political independent, not a Democrat or a Republican.

In a statement released by the justice department, Smith said: “I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the department of justice.

[ Donald Trump has triumphed in adversity before - he could do it again ]

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

The appointment of a special counsel will be a familiar dynamic for Trump, who was the subject of Robert Mueller’s investigation shortly after he took office, examining ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Later, Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, appointed special counsel John Durham to investigate allegations of FBI impropriety in the Russia investigation.

[ McConnell looks to stay out of Republican presidential candidacy race ]

Trump has already spent months since the FBI seized 103 documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago accusing the justice department under Joe Biden of pursuing him for political reasons – a tension likely to become more biting as the 2024 election draws nearer.

The appointment of a special counsel could indicate that the justice department has already accumulated substantial evidence of potential criminality by Trump and his allies. Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law school professor and former US attorney, said: “One thing that is significant is this suggests that they think there’s a very real possibility of charges. If they were going to close the case, it would be closed by now.”

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Biden had not been given any advance notice of Garland’s announcement. “No, he was not aware, we were not aware,” she said at a delayed press briefing. “The department of justice makes decisions about criminal investigations independently. We are not involved,” Jean-Pierre added: “We were not given advance notice. We were not aware of this investigation.” – Guardian/Agencies