Donald Trump is making a comeback, but have Republicans given up on him?

Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, this week announcing that he has entered the 2024 US presidential race. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

Why is Donald Trump back in the news?

Many may argue that Donald Trump has never been out of the news since he first announced he was running in the US presidential election in 2016. However, on Tuesday night he confirmed probably the worst-kept secret in American politics: that he wants to run a third time for the White House.

What has the reaction been?

Overall, somewhat subdued. Some Democrats seem delighted at the prospect of Trump running again. Several Republicans, though, do not seem thrilled with the idea. A number of US media outlets commented that the atmosphere surrounding the announcement seemed somewhat flat.

Who is supporting the new Trump campaign?

Long-time supporters of the former president such as Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida all immediately jumped aboard the new Trump train. Trump’s former doctor in the White House, Ronny Jackson, who is now a congressman for Texas, tweeted his support on five occasions on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.

Long-time Republican critics of Trump also popped up to opposed the former president’s attempt to return to 1,600 Pennsylvania.

Republican senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in his two impeachment trials, drew parallels between him and a fading sports star, gone beyond his prime.

However, from many others there was just silence. Ivanka Trump said she will not be part of her father’s campaign

The New York Times said: “On social media, most congressional Republicans were talking about almost anything else: inflation, border policy, Nasa’s Artemis moon rocket, the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, the 115th anniversary of Oklahoma’s statehood, the need to recycle asphalt.”

Why are more Republicans not backing Trump?

Trump is still a huge figure for the rank-and-file in the Republican Party. However, among some who have to stand for election, there is a growing concern that he could be a weight dragging down their prospects.

This is particularly so in the wake of election results last week which were, to say the least, hugely disappointing for Republicans. In advance of polling day there were predictions of Republicans retaking the US senate and gaining 30 or more seats in the House of Representatives.

Ultimately, the Democrats held the senate and Republicans are likely to have a majority of just a handful of seats in the House. Republicans also failed in their ambition to take a number of governorships.

What about candidates who Trump personally supported?

Some of these, including JD Vance, won. However, several more, such as Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona did not.

Various Republican politicians were prepared to look past Trump controversies and scandals over the years on the basis that he was good for business with the voters. Whether they will continue to back him if he is seen as a liability remains to be seen.

So is this the end for Trump?

It would be wildly premature for anyone to write off Donald Trump. He is at perhaps weaker than at any point since the aftermath of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol in Washington DC. But the political obituaries were written for Trump then and he still came back.

Why is Trump announcing his presidential bid now?

There seem to be virtual cottage industries devoted to interpreting the mind of Donald Trump. Some say he misses the limelight and power of the Oval Office, others that he wants to show he is still top dog. More say he believes the White House bid will afford him some protection from the various legal predicaments swirling around him relating to the January 6th attacks and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

But can’t he rely on the Murdoch empire to back him?

Maybe not. Last week Murdoch’s New York Post mocked him with a front-page image of Trumpty Dumpty who had a great fall. On Wednesday, it had an announcement at the bottom of page one saying: “Florida man makes announcement”. On page 26, a headline said: “Been there, Don that.”