Republicans set for slim House margin as vulnerable Democrats hang on

Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman waves as he arrives onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr Fetterman has been projected to win a seat previously held by Republicans. Photograph: Angela Weiss/EPA

“It was definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure”, senior party senator Lindsey Graham conceded on US television.

He forecast that the Republicans would re-take control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.

When all the counting is done, Republicans may win back the House of Representatives. However, even if this is the case, the majority will be much slimmer than anticipated.

The fate of the US Senate remains in the balance. But US president Joe Biden’s Democrats received a major boost on Wednesday morning when US media began to project that the party’s John Fetterman would win the crucial seat in Pennsylvania. This was a huge development as it meant the Democrats would take a Republican seat.

READ MORE

Across all election contests for the House of Representatives, the Senate and governor’s positions across the country, the Democratic Party performed far better than anticipated by both pollsters and the media.

The president is more unpopular than popular, and polls suggested that the American public was deeply unhappy with the state of the economy and the cost of living.

However, Democrat senators and members of Congress in places such as New Hampshire and in Virginia, who were deemed to be vulnerable, managed to hang on.

In New York, governor Kathy Hochul, who seemed to be in a far closer contest than had been anticipated in a strongly Democratic state – and who called in Biden, and Bill and Hillary Clinton for support in the run-in to polling day – was also re-elected.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, it seemed likely that the House of Representatives was leaning towards being captured by the Republicans.

In the Senate it will come down to whoever wins in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Ultimately the fate of the Senate for the next two years may be determined by a run-off election in Georgia next month if the Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker fail to secure 50 per cent of the vote.

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis celebrates after winning his race for re-election. Photograph: Scott McIntyre/The New York Times

The big winner of the elections would appear to be Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who crushed his Democrat opponent and who saw Republicans take full advantage of redrawn constituencies in the state to win crucial additional seats in the House of Representatives.

There has been strong speculation that DeSantis is looking at a run for the White House even though it is likely that former president Donald Trump will officially throw his hat in the ring as early as next week.

On Tuesday Trump effectively warned DeSantis not to run for the presidency.

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

At one stage before the supreme court ruling to eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion, Republicans had been predicting a possible majority of 60 seats in the House of Representatives.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning – while counting was continuing – Republican strategists were talking about gaining possibly 20 seats, to secure a comfortable majority. Other observers have suggested that while Republicans may be on track to take control of the House of Representatives, the margin could be slimmer.

[ Martin Wall's report: Democrats prevent a Republican 'wave' ]

A small Republican majority could prove problematic for Kevin McCarthy, the man expected to be the new speaker of the House of Representatives if the Republicans win, as the votes of the more extreme members of his party will be much more important.

The results are probably more favourable than Biden and his supporters could have reasonably expected in the light of the polls.

History suggests that new presidents lose out in their first midterm elections. Barack Obama lost control of the House of Representatives in 2010 as did Donald Trump in 2018.

The early results would suggest that Biden will do much better than either of them, although he also may lose the House of Representatives.

Arriving back at the White House from his final pre-election rally on Monday night, the president was asked what would await him in a Republican-controlled congress. Biden said it would be “more difficult”.

Even a small Republican majority in the House of Representative will present significant problems for Biden.

The president’s domestic agenda would still face likely opposition from Republicans who may demand spending cuts that would be hugely unpopular with the Democratic Party.

Undoubtedly the president would still face a whole host of investigations by Republicans into a range of issues from the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

In a Republican-controlled congress, it is also possible, perhaps likely, that there would be attempts made to impeach the president.