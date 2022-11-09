US midterm elections: Democrats prevent a Republican ‘wave’

An attendee listens to poll results during an election night rally for Tim Ryan, US Democrat Senate candidate for Ohio, in Boardman, Ohio. After months of talk about reproductive rights, immigration and crime, the US midterm elections appear to coming down to the way Americans feel about the economy and inflation. Photograph: Bloomberg

US president Joe Biden’s Democratic Party has performed far better than had been anticipated in midterm elections.

The opposition Republicans could still be on track to take control of the US House of Representatives. However, this will not be known until final results are announced in constituencies on the west coast.

But it is clear that the Republican “wave” which had been predicted by pollsters and the media failed to materialise on Tuesday.

Instead, Democratic strategists who had insisted that the polls were wrong and early voting trends would be beneficial for their party have been proved correct.

The fate of the US Senate remains in the balance, with a number of crucial contests still deemed too close to call.

Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman looks set to win Pennsylvania, defeating Republican rival Mehmet Oz, in one of the most high-profile contests of the election.

In Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday morning some US TV networks projected that the Democrat candidate John Fetterman would win.

In Georgia, the senate contest between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock was neck and neck, with both in the lead at various points. However, under law in the state, if neither candidate secures more than 50 per cent of the vote there will be a run-off in December.

In Ohio, the Senate seat was won by Republican JD Vance, who defeated the Democrat Tim Ryan.

In Arizona, the Democrat Mark Kelly was in the lead over his Republican opponent.

In New York, serving governor Kathy Hochul, who had appeared in polls to be in an unexpectedly tough contest in a strongly Democratic state, was re-elected.

A number of candidates who had denied that Mr Biden won the 2020 presidential election, including Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, lost out.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning right-wing Republican member of congress Lauren Boebert was losing in Colorado, as was Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democrats’ campaign committee for the House of Representatives who was running in New York.

The big winner on the night was the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who crushed his Democrat opponent in the state and saw his Republican candidates win a number of seats in the House of Representatives.

In other results Maura Healey, the newly elected Democratic governor of Massachusetts, is the first openly lesbian woman to be elected governor in the United States.

Wes More was elected as the first black governor of Maryland.

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams, once a rising star in the Democratic Party, conceded in her attempt to unseat serving Republican governor Brian Kemp,

In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former press secretary in the Trump White House, was elected as governor, the state’s first woman to hold the position.

In Texas, the serving Republican governor Greg Abbott defeated his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.