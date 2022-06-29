Two charged following deaths of 51 trapped in Texas truck

Two Mexican nationals have been charged in US federal court after at least 51 migrants died from being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas.

The 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens of Mexico, were discovered on Monday in an industrial area on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, about 250km north of the US-Mexico border.

Local authorities described finding the rear door to the trailer open with “stacks of bodies” inside, while others were collapsed nearby.

Two suspects identified as Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, both Mexican citizens, have been charged with possessing firearms while residing in the United States illegally, according to court documents and US authorities.

Investigators traced the truck's vehicle registration to a San Antonio address that they placed under surveillance, and arrested the two men separately when each was seen leaving the residence.

A third suspect, described as a US citizen who drove the truck, has also been taken into custody and was expected to be charged, but he remained hospitalised as of Tuesday evening, according to a Mexican official.

The truck had been left parked beside some railroad tracks as temperatures soared as high as 39.4 Celsius. Local authorities said there were no signs of water or visible means of air-conditioning inside the truck.

US president Joe Biden, in a statement on Tuesday, called the incident “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful,” Mr Biden said, vowing to crack down on multibillion-dollar criminal smuggling enterprises that have helped fuel a record number of migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border since he took office in January 2021.

At least 27 Mexicans, three Guatemalans and four Hondurans were believed to be among the dead, according to officials from all three countries.

More than a dozen survivors were transported to area hospitals for treatment of heat stroke and exhaustion, including four children.

The truck may have been carrying around 100 migrants, but the exact number remained unclear, according to police.

It appeared the migrants had recently crossed the border and were picked up by the truck to be taken to where they would work.

Authorities were alerted to the truck through an emergency call from a passerby flagged down for help by a migrant who had escaped from the truck, the officials said.

The victims were found sprinkled with a pungent substance, officials said, a practice some smugglers are known to use to mask the scent of human cargo and evade canine detection.

San Antonio’s police chief on Monday said a person who works in a nearby building heard a cry for help, came out to investigate, found the trailer doors partially opened and saw a number of bodies inside.

The surviving migrants will likely be released into the United States to pursue asylum or other forms of humanitarian relief, officials said. Some survivors of human smuggling in the past have been taken into US custody to testify as witnesses. — Reuters

