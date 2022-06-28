Fifty people found dead in abandoned Texas lorry, says Mexico

Fifty migrants have been found dead inside a truck in Texas, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans were identified among the dead, Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

The dead were found in a lorry abandoned outside San Antonio in Texas and are believed to be migrants who had crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.

More than a dozen other people were found alive in the vehicle and taken to hospitals in Texas.

Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday that 42 bodies had been found in the lorry.

Mr Abbott, who is a Republican and who is running for re-election in November, directly blamed US president Joe Biden’s immigration policies for the deaths.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Mr Abbott said. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

It is not clear how the people in the truck died.

However, Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures for June, and the temperature in San Antonio exceeded 37 degrees on Monday.

Police in San Antonio, about 140 miles from the border with Mexico, were believed to be searching for the driver of the vehicle, which was found abandoned near railway tracks southwest of the city.

A person working near where the trailer was parked heard a cry for help and went to investigate around 6pm local time, according to William McManus, the city’s chief of police. He found a number of dead people inside the truck’s trailer and those injured.

The chief said three people were in custody.

There has been a surge of people seeking to cross the border from Mexico into the United States in recent months. — additional reporting: Agencies