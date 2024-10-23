Birmingham airport evacuated amid reports of suspicious vehicle

Staff wait outside Birmingham Airport after it was evacuated following a security alert on Wednesday. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

All flights at Birmingham airport have been grounded and the site evacuated as police respond to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

In a statement, the airport said police were on site “dealing with an incident” and airport operations were suspended.

“Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time,” it added.

West Midlands police said: “Birmingham airport is currently being evacuated following a report of suspicious vehicle. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

Dublin Airport’s website says one flight to Birmingham, Ryanair’s FR664, was originally scheduled to depart at 3.10pm on Wednesday but has now been delayed to 4.45pm.

EasyJet flight EZY31 was still open for check-in from 4.35pm at Belfast International, according to the airport’s website.

