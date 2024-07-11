Triple crossbow murder suspect in serious condition in hospital and yet to speak with police

Police officers at the scene in Hertfordshire, England, where Carol Hunt (61) and two of her daughters, Hannah (28) and Louise (25) were killed in a crossbow attack at their home, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford is yet to speak with officers and is in a serious condition in hospital following the crossbow deaths of three family members of a BBC racing commentator in the UK.

The 26-year-old was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday following a manhunt which lasted for a number of hours.

Carol Hunt (61) the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah (28) and Louise (25) were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Hertfordshire Police said a crossbow has since been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police confirmed they had received no earlier reports after exploring whether there had been previous contact with Clifford or the victims – as it emerged Louise was the ex-partner of the suspect.

During his trip to the Nato summit in Washington DC, UK prime minister Keir Starmer said: “First let me just say how awful this incident was, and our condolences and thoughts are obviously with all of the family members and family affected.

Colleagues and friends of the three victims have paid tribute to the “lovely family” since their deaths.

Lea Holloway (60) a childhood friend of Carol Hunt, described her as a “beautiful person”.

Speaking outside St James’ Church on Thursday after a vigil for Ms Hunt and her daughters, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. ... This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I feel for their eldest daughter and John [Hunt]. I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

After being joined by two other close friends, Dionne Smith and Abigail Phillips, they told reporters: “We were a four, and now there’s only three ... It doesn’t seem real.”

Hannah’s colleagues at The Anti-Ageing Clinic in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learned of the “horrific murder on Tuesday night of our skin therapist Hannah”.

“She was a fantastic therapist and clients loved her.

Det Supt Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.”

On Thursday, further searches took place at a house linked to Clifford’s brother, Bradley Clifford, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of moped passenger Soban Khan in 2018.

Flowers were left at the scene in Ashlyn Close on Thursday, with notes attached to some bouquets with messages such as “rest in peace”.

Clifford was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday and was taken to a major trauma centre for treatment.

In a press conference before Clifford was found, Chief Supt Jon Simpson, from Hertfordshire Police, told reporters the killings were believed to have been “targeted”.

During the hunt for Clifford, who is understood to have left the Army in 2022 after a short stint, the force said they believed he may have been armed with a crossbow and warned people not to approach him.

He was believed to have been known to the victims. – PA