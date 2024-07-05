Rishi Sunak concedes defeat in UK election as postmortem from a night of carnage for the Tories begins

British prime minister Rishi Sunak: "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides." Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the British general election and says he will take responsibility for the drubbing that his Conservative Party has taken.

He admitted that the election, which the party’s vote almost halved, was a “sobering verdict” by the British electorate.

Speaking at his Richmond & Northern Allerton constituency count in North Yorkshire where he comfortably retained his seat despite suggestions that he might not, he said there would be “much to learn and reflect on”.

“The Labour Party has won this general election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.”

Mr Sunak will continue on as an MP for the constituency and said he will speak more on the future of the Conservative Party when he returns to London.

Immediately after conceding defeat, he left on a private jet at Teeside Airport to fly to London where he will tender his resignation to King Charles III. He will make a speech outside Downing Street at about 10.30am.

Mr Sunak’s personal vote was better than expected and there was consolation for the Tories when the chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt unexpectedly held his seat in Godalming and Ash.

Mr Hunt wished incoming prime minister Keir Starmer and incoming chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves well and said they could bring about reforms of the NHS that a Tory government could not.

He also gave a blistering analysis of why the Tories lost the election. “Some Conservatives will wonder whether the scale of our crushing defeat is really justified, but when you lose the trust of the electorate, all that matters is to have the courage and humility to ask yourself why”.

Another Tory MP who held his seat unexpectedly was the former leader Iain Duncan-Smith. Some pollsters were giving him a 99 per cent chance of losing the seat he has held in Chingford & Wood Green since 1992.

He succeeded because the Labour vote was split evenly between its candidate Shama Tatler and its former candidate Faiza Shaheen who was deselected over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Their combined vote of almost 25,000 would have easily beaten Mr Duncan-Smith, but he ultimately was the winner in the first-past-the post-system.

Another Tory survivor was the former home secretary Suella Braverman who won the Fareham and Waterlooville seat and is one of the favourites for the Tory leadership.

She said she would “rebuild trust” and apologised for her party’s failings, declaring: ‘I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down.

“You, the great British people, voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises. I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust. We need to listen to you, you have spoken to us very clearly.”