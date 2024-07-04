Keir Starmer set to be British prime minister as exit poll predicts landslide victory for Labour in UK election

An exit poll predicting that the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, will win 410 seats in Britain's general election. (BBC)

A new political dawn beckoned for Britain as the Labour Party was bearing down on a return to power on Thursday night in a landslide election victory, ending 14 years of sometimes chaotic rule by a divided, exhausted, and ultimately defeated Conservative Party.

Keir Starmer was poised to become only the seventh Labour prime minister in Britain’s history, replacing the embattled Tory incumbent Rishi Sunak in Downing Street, according to a comprehensive exit poll from UK broadcasters released once voting ended at 10pm on Thursday.

The exit poll predicted Labour would win 410 seats while the Conservatives would win just 131, a cataclysmic projected defeat for the governing party.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party was projected to win up to 13 seats, while the Liberal Democrats were on course for 61 seats, a strong showing. It was predicted that the Scottish National Party (SNP) would also face a disastrous result, with just 10 seats, down from the 48 it won in 2019. The final details were not expected to be confirmed until Friday morning as official results rolled in overnight.

Labour was overjoyed with the predicted result, as the exit poll confirmed weeks of predictions by pollsters of disaster for the Conservatives. Senior Tory politicians had spent the final weeks of the campaign warning Britain’s voters against the dangers of returning Labour to government with a “supermajority”. It seemed the voters did not listen.

Mr Starmer thanked voters after the exit poll result was released. “I have changed the Labour Party. I will change Britain,” he said. Mr Sunak had said earlier he would take responsibility for the Tory result.

The vote on Thursday came after a gruelling six-week campaign that started disastrously for the Tory party, when Mr Sunak called the snap election while getting drenched in the rain outside Downing Street, spawning a cottage industry of mocking internet memes.

The re-election campaign run by Mr Sunak was beset by a series of major gaffes, most notably his widely-panned decision last month to return to Britain early from a D-Day landings commemoration in France that was attended by other world leaders. The Tory leader later asked for forgiveness from angry voters who felt he had disrespected the nation’s war dead.

The election campaign was also overshadowed by a gambling scandal after it emerged that several senior Tory candidates and party staffers had placed bets at bookmakers predicting a July election in the days preceding Mr Sunak’s surprise decision to call the snap poll.

The Labour leader ran a cautious election campaign that was seen as relatively light on policy detail but heavy on foreboding rhetoric, as he reminded voters of the post-Brexit “chaos” wrought on Britain under Tory rule.

Mr Starmer and Labour’s Rachel Reeves, who appears set to become the first woman appointed as chancellor of the exchequer, also tried to fend off Tory warnings that Labour would hike taxes.

Mr Starmer repeatedly told voters in the latter stages of the campaign not to wake up on Friday “to five more years of the Tories”. Ultimately, it appeared voters heeded the Labour message.

With most results in the North due to be declared in the early hours of Friday morning, Sinn Féin was hoping to hold its existing tally of seven seats, which could allow it to overtake the DUP – currently on eight seats but under pressure in several constituencies – to become the largest of the Northern parties at Westminster.

The night’s key battle was expected to be in east Belfast, where the DUP leader Gavin Robinson is bidding to hold on to his seat against a strong challenge from the Alliance leader, Naomi Long.