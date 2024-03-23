Britain shocked by news of Kate Middleton’s cancer

British people have been left stunned by the news that their future queen is being treated for cancer, in addition to their current king. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced in a video message on Friday that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after doctors discovered she had cancer following abdominal surgery in January.

The princess’s message was filmed on Wednesday by BBC at the home she shares on the grounds of Windsor Castle with William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne. Sitting on a garden bench in front of a sweep of spring daffodils, she said she felt well and told other cancer sufferers: “You are not alone.”

Nor is she. Her father-in-law, King Charles, is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer having stepped back from public duties in February. It has emerged that he and the princess were patients at the same time in January at the private London Clinic where both their cancers were discovered. King Charles said on Friday he was “so proud” of his daughter-in-law for her “courage”.

The Princess of Wales announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January 'tests after the operation found cancer had been present.'

As the news filtered through on Friday evening of the princess’s illness people on the streets of central London could be heard discussing the shock announcement. On the Strand, a broad thoroughfare that runs east from Trafalgar Square, groups of friends going on nights out in the West End and who had just emerged from Charing Cross station, could be observed stopped on the street, showing each other their mobile phone screens and talking about the princess.

The announcement by the princess ends weeks of fevered speculation about her health and wellbeing. Earlier this week it emerged that the UK’s Information Commissioner watchdog was investigating reports that staff at the London Clinic had tried to access her medical records. The clinic said “all appropriate” steps would be taken to investigate and discipline any staff involved.

As he wished the princess well Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak criticised recent speculation about her online and in “certain sections of the media around the world”. Wild theories about her wellbeing reached a crescendo following Mother’s Day this month when it emerged a photograph released of the princess with her children had been digitally altered.

As she announced on Friday evening that she is fighting cancer the princess spoke of how difficult the news was for her and her young family. “Please do not lose faith and hope,” she told other people affected by cancer, words that may also resonate with the Prince of Wales as first his father and now his wife face treatment for the disease.