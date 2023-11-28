Rishi Sunak cancels meeting with Greek prime minister amid Parthenon marbles dispute

For the past two years, Greece’s government has conducted delicate negotiations with the British Museum over the future of the Parthenon marbles, the ancient Greek antiquities brought to Britain in the early 19th century by Lord Elgin.

Now, Britain’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, appears to be throwing cold water on those discussions.

On Monday evening, Mr Sunak abruptly cancelled a planned wide-ranging meeting with prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. According to the BBC, the decision was made after Mr Mitsotakis, appearing on British television Sunday, called for the marbles, which include statues of Greek gods and carved frieze panels that once decorated the Parthenon, to be returned to Athens.

Mr Mitsotakis said on the BBC television programme that sculptures had been stolen and needed to be reunified in Athens. “Where can you best appreciate what is essentially one monument?” he said. The current situation, with the sculptures split largely between the British Museum in London and the Acropolis Museum in Athens, was unsatisfactory, he said, comparing it with cutting the Mona Lisa in half and splitting it between two museums.

Mr Mitsotakis has made similar comments throughout his terms in office, and Mr Sunak has also repeatedly stated he would not change British law to allow the sculptures, sometimes known as the Elgin Marbles, to leave the British Museum permanently.

In a statement, Mr Mitsotakis said that he was dismayed that the meeting was cancelled. “Greece’s positions on the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures are well known,” he said in the news release. “I was hoping to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart as well, along with the major challenges of the international moment: Gaza, Ukraine, Climate crisis, migration.”

Asked for the reasons the meeting was cancelled, a spokesman for Sunak’s office sent a statement saying that the deputy prime minister was available to meet Mr Mitsotakis.

A British Museum spokesman said in an interview that the museum had no comment on Sunak’s decision, but that constructive talks were ongoing.

For Mr Sunak, a diplomatic row with Greece is an unwelcome distraction at a time when he is dealing with a stagnant economy and a rift in his Conservative Party over immigration policy.

He had generally cultivated friendlier relations with other European leaders since he became prime minister last year. In February, he settled a standoff with the European Union over the post-Brexit trade status of Northern Ireland.

But Conservative politicians have long argued that the Parthenon sculptures are part of the permanent collection of the British Museum and cannot simply be returned to Greece, whatever their provenance.

On Monday evening, Giorgos Gerapetritis, Greece’s foreign minister, said during a talk at the London School of Economics that he did not think that disagreement over the sculptures’ future was a “legitimate” reason to cancel a high-level meeting. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

