UK police search London park for escaped terrorism suspect

Britain’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday searches taking place in London’s Richmond Park were linked to the hunt for a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences.

Daniel Abed Khalife (21) is believed to have escaped from London’s Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van.

The park is just over four miles away from the prison, where the former soldier, who is reportedly accused of gathering information for Iran, went missing from in his cook’s uniform.

London’s LBC radio said police helicopters had been seen circling the park in west London early on Friday.

A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports that have led to delays for passengers.

Khalife, who was discharged from the army in May, is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism while he was based at barracks in central England in 2021, and also making a bomb hoax by placing three canisters with wires on a desk.

He is also charged with obtaining information that might be “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy”.

Strapping was found on the underside of a Bidfood delivery vehicle that police stopped just over an hour after it left the prison, with officers suggesting Khalife held on to the underside of the lorry to escape.

His disappearance has prompted questions over staffing levels at Wandsworth prison and why he was being held in a Category B prison. – Reuters