Dublin flights delayed and cancelled following UK air traffic control issue

Flights to and from Ireland are facing “significant” delays or cancellation as Britain’s National air traffic services (NATS) struggles to get to grips with air traffic control systems that, it said, have been hit with “technical issues”.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers warned the technical issues will have a significant impact on some passengers flying into and out of Dublin Airport today.

The DAA – which manages the airports in both Cork and Dublin – said the issues were ongoing and urged passengers to check with their airlines to establish the status of flights.

‘’Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport,’ the daa said. “We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.

A similar statement was issued by Cork Airport.

In the UK, Nats said UK airspace had not been closed but air traffic flow restrictions have been applied as a safety measure.

In a statement issued shortly after 1pm it said it was “continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety”.

“Due to another UK ATC failure, Ryanair will be forced to delay/cancel a number of flights to/from the UK today,” a Ryanair spokeswoman said.

She added all affected passengers will be notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) to another Ryanair flight or receive a full refund.

“We sincerely apologise for this UK ATC failure which is beyond Ryanair’s control and is affecting all airlines operating to/from the UK.”

The statement was echoed by Aer Lingus.

“We’re aware of a failure involving UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning systems, which is outside of Aer Lingus’ control and causing severe restrictions on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today,” a spokeswoman for the airline said.”

“We are asking all passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport as delays and cancellations are likely. Passengers with cancelled flights will be contacted directly by Aer Lingus.”

The issues are impacting airports across Britain with the Glasgow-based airline, Loganair, warning customers they may experience delays after a “network-wide failure”

London Luton Airport said it was working with the authorities to “understand the impact and the timescale for normal operations to resume”, while British Airways also said it was working closely with NATS to understand the impact.

Several passengers took to social media to say they were stuck on planes on the tarmac waiting to take off on what is a busy travel day due to Monday's public holiday in parts of Britain.

One witness being held on the tarmac at Budapest said their pilot told passengers that a massive computer failure had closed all UK airspace and they faced an eight- to 12-hour delay. – Additional reporting Reuters