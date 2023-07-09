BBC says male staff member suspended after allegations about presenter

Senior officials have told the BBC that the allegations reported by the Sun newspaper must be investigated 'urgently and sensitively'. James Manning/PA

A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the BBC said.

The BBC should now be “given the space” to investigate the allegations, Britain’s culture secretary, Lucy Frazer, has said after holding urgent talks with the broadcaster’s director general, Tim Davie.

After speaking with him on the phone about the “deeply concerning” allegations involving one of the BBC’s presenters, she said he had assured her that the BBC “are investigating swiftly and sensitively”.

“Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated,” Ms Frazer said on Twitter.

Senior officials have told the broadcaster that the allegations reported by the Sun newspaper must be investigated “urgently and sensitively”.

Earlier a British government minister had urged the BBC to act “very swiftly” to deal with allegations that one of its presenters has been taken off air after being accused of paying a teenager for sexual photographs.

Amid reports that the “well-known” presenter has been accused of paying more than £35,000 in exchange for explicit images, Labour called for broadcasters to “speed up their processes” in investigating such allegations.

Neither the accused nor the teenager, who was reported to be 17 when the payments began, were identified in a report by the Sun.

British politician Labour’s Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said there needed to be a full investigation but she added that it also went “beyond the BBC” and standards applying more broadly to broadcasters needed to be “reformed and looked at again” in the wake of other controversies, such as that which led to Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV’s This Morning in late May.

“The investigations need to be much swifter. Action needs to be taken quicker when there are serious complaints like this. But the standards that which presenters operate just need to be much, much higher,” she also said on Sky News.

“No one should be able to get away with this sort of thing and think they can get away with it. And that’s clearly what a lot of people seem to think today.”

The Sun reported that the teenager’s family complained to the BBC on May 19th and that the payments had been used to fund a drugs habit.

The mother, who reportedly approached the Sun and made it clear they wanted no payment, said her child had gone from “a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” in three years.

In a statement released late on Friday, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation. If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our inquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.” – Guardian/PA