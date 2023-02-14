UK

‘Eggs-travagant theft’: Trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs stolen in the UK

Man (32) charged with theft after the incident involving more than €45,000 worth of confectionary

'Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft,' West Mercia Police said. File photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Tue Feb 14 2023 - 10:47

A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit.

Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11th, which involved an estimated £40,000 (€45,350)(€45,280) worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said.

In a series of tweets, the force said the “eggs-travagant theft” unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.

“A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen,” police said.

In a statement, the force added: “Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”

Mr Pool (32), of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police “eggcellent work by all involved”. — PA

