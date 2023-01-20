Claire Foy stalker given suspended sentence and will be repatriated to US

US citizen Jason Penrose (49) leaves the Old Bailey where he was handed a suspended sentence and has agreed to be repatriated to the US after he admitted stalking actor Claire Foy. Photograph: PA Images

A “delusional” stalker who left actor Claire Foy feeling “fearful” has been handed a suspended sentence and will be repatriated to the United States.

Jason Penrose (49) was sentenced to one year and 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at London’s Old Bailey on Friday.

In November he pleaded guilty to stalking Foy, who played the young queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show The Crown, between August 2021 and February 2022.

He also admitted two charges of breaching an interim stalking ban order by sending a letter and a parcel to the Golden Globe winner.

Penrose was given a stalking protection order in July after sending the actor (38) thousands of emails and turning up at her door.

On Friday, Judge David Aaronberg said he remains “troubled” that Penrose, a paranoid schizophrenic, “may continue to be infatuated with Ms Foy”, despite having been repeatedly told she wants no contact from him.

The conditions of his suspended sentence include that he must remain under the care of a psychiatrist in the United Kingdom until his repatriation, and that he must co-operate fully with his return to the United States.

The court heard that he will return to Florida to live with his mother and receive further psychiatric care.

The judge said Ms Foy has “become scared and suspicious of post she does not recognise and of her front doorbell ringing” in the wake of the stalking. He added: “She told the police she was frightened to leave her property in case you might follow her.”

Quoting a statement from the actress, he said: “I feel like the freedoms I enjoyed before Mr Penrose contacted me have now gone. I view the world in a much more fearful way.”

The court heard that Home Office records show Penrose sought permission to enter the United Kingdom in October 2021 but was refused entry.

The judge said there is no record of him being cleared for “lawful entry to the UK” and that he was liable to be deported had he not voluntarily agreed to return to the United States. – PA