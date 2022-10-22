‘Up for it’ Johnson flies back to UK as Sunak takes early lead in PM race

Boris Johnson is expected back in the United Kingdom on Saturday as Rishi Sunak seized the early momentum in the Conservative party race to succeed Liz Truss as British prime minister.

Trade minister James Duddridge said the man who stood down six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals has told him “we are going to do this”.

The Tory MP said Mr Johnson will land back in Britain from holidays on Saturday and will challenge to replace Ms Truss as Conservative leader. “He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”

But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader William Hague warning Mr Johnson’s resurrection would lead to a “death spiral” for the party.

Sky News photographed the ex-PM and wife Carrie Johnson on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Dominican Republic with their children and said the MP received “one or two boos” as he boarded.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate who has officially declared she is running, but former chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to launch a challenge.

Mr Sunak is believed to have become the first Conservative leadership candidate to secure the backing of 100 MPs, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday’s vote.

On Friday night the former chancellor’s supporters said he had amassed the necessary numbers to reach the threshold, way ahead of the Monday deadline.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the Tory membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

Mr Hague said Mr Johnson returning is “possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of” during his 46-year party membership. “I think it’d be a very, very bad idea to bring Boris Johnson back,” he told Times Radio.

“This all started, this unravelling, because Boris Johnson was unable to run the government in the right way, to keep it together in the right way, to uphold the high standards of conduct that are necessary in the highest offices in the land.

“Him returning is the solution? That would be going round in circles and that could become a death spiral of the Conservative Party.”

Former minister Johnny Mercer said he could not put himself or his constituents through another Johnson administration after the “terrible” lows of the last time, as he backed Mr Sunak.

“Boris is a friend of mine, I love him to bits, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t think I can put myself through that again. I don’t think I can ask my constituents to, I don’t think I can ask my staff,” Mr Mercer told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

Mr Johnson won the support of six Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

However, a return for Mr Johnson would be beset with challenges, not least the inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over the partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police.

If found guilty by the Commons Privileges Committee, he could face recall proceedings that would leave him battling for his seat in the Commons if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more.

His popularity with the public has crashed, even if he still rides high with the Tory membership.

Some MPs have even suggested they could resign the party whip if he wins. — Agencies