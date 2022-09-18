Final day of queen’s lying in state as world leaders gather for funeral

The final day of the Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state is set to take place in London with a minute’s silence held later to mourn her death.

The late monarch’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey, with Sunday likely to be the last chance to join the queue.

As of 5am, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s online tracker said the estimated queuing time was at least 12 hours — compared to the peak of more than 25 hours that was seen early on Saturday morning.

People flocked to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth despite the UK government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours. (Reuters)

At 8pm, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

It will come shortly after the queen consort pays a televised tribute to the late monarch. Camilla, in pre-recorded words on the BBC, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II was a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world. She will add: “I can’t remember anyone except the queen being there.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss is to have an audience with King Charles III before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace.

The king and queen consort will host world leaders and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the king’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

Ms Truss will also meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren arrive to hold a vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The meetings come as world leaders travel to the United Kingdom ahead of Monday’s funeral service. US president Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin on Sunday.

The funeral will be shown on giant screens in various locations across the United Kingdom, and around 125 cinemas will also be screening the event — along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.

On Saturday evening, the queen’s eight grandchildren held an evening vigil around their grandmother’s coffin. — PA