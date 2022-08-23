Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool

A nine-year-old girl has been shot dead in Liverpool, and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries.

Merseyside police have opened a murder investigation after attending a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday following reports an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property.

The girl suffered a gunshot injury to the chest and was taken to hospital, where she later died.

A man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand inside the house, police said. They have both been taken to hospital for treatment.

House-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are under way, and a cordon is in place around the house.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances. This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong,” she said. — PA