Iranian foreign minister holds talks with Egyptian president Sisi

Abbas Araghchi: said Iran 'is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures' by Israel. Photograph: Anmar Khalil/AP

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday amid rapidly rising regional tensions.

Mr Sisi stressed the need to prevent further escalation in the conflict driven by Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon and tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and Israel.

“A comprehensive region-wide war will have grave consequences for the security and future of every nation and every people in the area,” Mr Sisi said.

Iran’s foreign ministry quoted Mr Araghchi as warning: “While making all our efforts to protect the peace and security of this region, [Iran] is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures” by Israel.

Mr Araghchi spoke in anticipation of Tel Aviv’s retaliation for Iran’s October 1st missile attack on Israel. The assault was in response to Israel’s assassination in Beirut last month of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

During the first visit to Cairo in 13 years by Iran’s top diplomat, Mr Araghchi also met his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

Relations Between Iran and Egypt had been distant until the Gaza war erupted and Egypt attempted to mediate a ceasefire. In July, Mr Abdelatty attended the inauguration in Tehran of president Masoud Pezeshkian, who has focused on pursuing good relations with Arab neighbours.

From Egypt Mr Araghchi flew to Turkey, the ninth stop on his regional tour.

Before travelling to Cairo, Mr Araghchi was in Jordan for discussions with foreign minister Ayman Safadi and King Abdullah. The king said Jordan “will not be a theatre for regional conflicts” by allowing its airspace to be used for firing missiles from Iran to Israel or vice versa. He called for an end “to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon as a first step towards comprehensive calm”.

Last week, Mr Araghchi visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman.

On Tuesday, he spoke to his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot. France has played a leading role in trying to secure a ceasefire in Israel’s offensive in Lebanon against Hizbullah.

Mr Araghchi also warned UN secretary general Antonio Guterres about the dangers of any Israeli attack on Iran.

Tehran has tried to rebuild regional relations following the March 2023 China-brokered reconciliation between Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and Shia-dominated Iran. The improvement in relations has enabled Tehran to restore or strengthen ties with other Arab neighbours.

In Cairo on Tuesday, Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Mr Sisi called for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and addressing worsening condition in Gaza and Lebanon. They said peace can be assured only with the establishment of a Palestinian state.