‘We are swimming in a pool of blood’: Scores killed in Israeli attacks after evacuation of Gaza humanitarian zone

The Israeli military ordered civilians to leave parts of Khan Younis due to a renewed assault against Hamas. Photograph: Bloomberg

The Israeli military has launched a fresh attack on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, killing at least 70 people according to medics, after ordering Palestinians to leave several neighbourhoods including areas that had been designated by the military as part of a humanitarian zone.

Palestinian civil defence in the territory estimated that 400,000 people sheltering in the city were affected by the order, which included the eastern part of Al-Mawasi, a sandy strip of land without infrastructure where Palestinians have sought shelter in tent encampments in recent months.

The military claimed Hamas militants in Khan Younis and part of Al-Mawasi were using the area to launch rockets at Israel.

“We were displaced from the eastern regions, they called us to evacuate, we took our children and left,” Osama Qudeih told the Associated Press (AP). “There was no safe place left in the Gaza Strip ... We went out walking in the streets, not knowing where to go.”

Another woman collapsed in exhaustion after saying it was her seventh or eighth displacement. “Every day we are displaced,” Kholoud al-Dadas told AP as she clutched her children. “Where are the countries? Where is the world, where are the presidents, where are they? Come and see how we are, our children, and what is happening to us.”

The military said it was adjusting the boundaries of the designated humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat.

Gaza health officials said those killed and wounded were caught up in attacks on and around Khan Younis, and that more casualties were likely to be buried under rubble or had been left on roadsides because ambulances had been unable to reach them.

Gaza medics also said people were killed by tank salvoes in the town of Bani Suhaila and other towns fringing the eastern side of Khan Younis, with the area also bombarded from the air, according to Reuters news agency.

The Israeli military did not offer comment on the toll, when asked by Agence France-Presse. But in a statement, the military said its fighter jets and tanks “struck and eliminated terrorists in the area”.

It said forces targeted more than “30 terror infrastructure” sites in Khan Younis. Israeli warplanes also hit a weapons storage facility, observation posts, tunnel shafts and structures used by Hamas militants, it added.

The local Wafa news agency reported that a series of fierce bombardments began immediately after Israeli forces dropped leaflets telling people to evacuate. Columns of smoke were visible over the destroyed rooftops of the city.

Wounded people poured into Nasser hospital in Khan Younis as the facility appealed for blood donations.

Mohammed Sakr, a spokesman for Nasser hospital, told Al Jazeera they were overwhelmed by cases, and were treating patients amid a lack of supplies.

“Tens of cases are on the floor. We don’t have beds to place patients on ... we are swimming in a pool of blood,” he said.

Much of Khan Younis was destroyed by fierce fighting in the months before Monday’s strikes, but hundreds of thousands of people returned to seek shelter in tents in the eastern part of the city after they were displaced from other parts of Gaza. Images from Khan Younis showed Palestinians fleeing the area in cars and on donkey carts, using whatever means they could find to escape.

Palestinians in the territory, the UN and other international relief agencies have stressed that no safe place remains in Gaza, and that areas designated as humanitarian safe zones are still targeted.

More than 39,000 people have been killed in Israel’s onslaught in Gaza since October 7th last year, when Hamas militants attacked Israeli territory, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa), Philippe Lazzarini, said Israeli forces had fired repeatedly on a UN convoy headed to Gaza City on Monday.

The Jordanian foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, commented on Lazzarini’s description of the attack, calling it a war crime.

“Gaza has not only become a graveyard for children. It has become a graveyard for international law, a shameful stain on the whole international order,” he said.

Hamas condemned the attack on Khan Younis in a message on Telegram. - The Guardian, AP and Reuters