Israeli military confirms striking Hizbullah weapons depot in south Lebanon overnight

The Israeli military has confirmed it struck Hizbullah weapons storage facilities overnight.

The Israeli air force “struck two Hizbullah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon, containing rockets and additional weaponry”, the military said in a statement.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Saturday evening “the Israeli enemy launched a raid” on the town of Adloun, about 30km (19 miles) from the border with Israel, later saying the target was “an ammunition depot”.

Rockets were still exploding about an hour after the strike was first reported, the NNA said, adding that the blasts “lightly injured three citizens”.

READ MORE

Earlier on Saturday, Hizbullah said it had launched “dozens of Katyusha rockets” on northern Israel “in response” to a strike blamed on Israel that injured civilians.

Israeli air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen on Sunday, the military said. Its Arrow 3 missile defence system shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israeli territory, it said.

Air raid sirens sounded earlier on Sunday in the Red Sea port city of Eilat in southern Israel, sending residents running for shelter. The Houthis said they targeted Eilat with multiple ballistic missiles.

The attack came a day after Israeli air strikes rocked the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah following Israeli officials’ vow of revenge for a drone strike that struck Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one person and injuring at least 10.

Powerful strikes hit a refinery and electricity infrastructure on Saturday, sparking a huge fire, in the first direct hit on Yemen since Houthis they began targeting Israel with missiles and drones last year.

The Houthi-run Almasirah TV channel said on Saturday evening that three people had been killed and 87 wounded in the strikes on the Yemeni oil facilities.

Elsewhere, seven civilians, including women and children, were killed and others injured on Saturday night as Israeli forces targeted a home with missiles in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, reported.

Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, will fly to the United States on Monday morning and meet the US president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Mr Biden, who has been recovering from Covid-19 in self-isolation at his home in Delaware, is being urged by many Democrats to drop out of the presidential race. – Guardian