Middle East crisis: Iran sounds warning on Israeli ‘aggression’ in Lebanon

Displaced Palestinians gather their belongings as they evacuate on the outskirts of southwestern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has warned that if Israel embarks on a “full-scale military aggression” in Lebanon, “an obliterating war will ensue”.

The Iranian mission also said in the post on X on Friday that in such an event, “all options, incl. the full involvement of all resistance fronts, are on the table”.

The assault ship USS Wasp entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week as the US positions warships to try to keep fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hizbullah militia from escalating into a wider war in the Middle East.

In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, the US military’s aid pier has once again been removed because of sea conditions. The Pentagon also said on Friday that it did not make sense for it to return until aid was moved from a nearby marshalling area to people in Gaza.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces deepened their incursion into two northern and southern areas of Gaza on Friday, and Palestinian health officials said tank shelling in Rafah killed at least 11 people.

Residents and Hamas media said tanks advanced further west into the Shakoush neighbourhood of Rafah, forcing thousands of displaced people there to leave their tent camps and head northward to nearby Khan Younis.

Air strikes hit five homes in Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighbourhood, killing at least three people and injuring another six, civil defence responders said. Rescuers were still digging through the rubble for survivors, it said.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said the number killed in Shijaiyah by Israeli strikes was at least seven.

The Israel Defence Forces said it conducted several strikes in northern Gaza and that “dozens of terrorists who were hiding in Unrwa schools and facilities were eliminated”.

It also said a fighter jet struck a Hamas operative in a building in central Gaza’s Deir al Balah, within the Israeli-designated “humanitarian zone”.

The United States has proposed new language for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in an effort to reach a deal, US new website Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.

At least 37,834 Palestinians have been killed and 86,858 wounded in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday. – Guardian