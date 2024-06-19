Israel-Gaza war: Israeli use of heavy bombs raises ‘serious concerns’ under laws of war, says UN

Israelis gather during an antigovernment rally calling for early elections, outside the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem. Photograph: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Israel may have repeatedly violated laws of war in its Gaza campaign, with its use of heavy bombs raising ‘serious concerns’, a report from the United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) said.

In the report published on Wednesday, the OHCHR provided details on six Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip that it said were emblematic of a concerning pattern, involving the suspected use of up to 2,000-pound bombs on residential buildings, a school, refugee camps and a market.

The rights office said it had verified 218 deaths in those attacks but said it had information indicating the number of fatalities “could be much higher”.

The report concludes the series of Israeli strikes, exemplified by the six attacks carried out between October 9th and December 2nd, suggested Israel’s military had “repeatedly violated fundamental principles of the laws of war”, a statement said.

Agence France-Presse reports that among the attacks listed were the strikes on Ash Shujaiyeh neighbourhood, in Gaza City on December 2nd last year. It caused destruction across an approximate diagonal span of 130m (426ft), destroying 15 buildings and damaging at least 14 others, it said.

The extent of the damage and the craters visible and seen on satellite imagery indicated that around nine 2,000-pound bombs were used, said the OHCHR, adding that it had received information that at least 60 people were killed.

“The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or at the very least minimise to every extent civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated in Israel’s bombing campaign,” said UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Türk.

Israel’s permanent mission to the UN in Geneva characterised the analysis as “factually, legally, and methodologically flawed”.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday claimed the United States is withholding weapons and implied this was slowing Israel’s offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, reports the Associated Press.

Mr Netanyahu, in a short video, spoke directly to the camera in English as he lobbed sharp criticisms at US president Joe Biden over “bottlenecks” in arms transfers. “It’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Mr Netanyahu said, adding: “give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.”

Mr Netanyahu also claimed that the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, in a recent visit to Israel, said he was working around the clock to end the delays.

However, Mr Blinken said Tuesday the only pause was related to a delayed delivering of certain heavy bombs since May over concerns about Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza.

“We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that president Biden has talked about with regard to 2,000-pound bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area like Rafah,” Mr Blinken said during a state department news conference. – Guardian

“That remains under review. But everything else is moving as it normally would.”

Elsewhere, the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, has said a decision on an all-out war with Hizbullah was coming soon, as Israel generals announced late on Tuesday that they had signed off planning for an offensive into Lebanon.

The escalating rhetoric came after the release of video footage from a Hizbullah surveillance drone’s overflight of the northern city of Haifa, which included images of sensitive sites and civilian neighbourhoods. The broadcast of the footage was widely interpreted as a thinly veiled threat against Haifa and comes as cross-border exchanges continue between the two sides.

Last week northern Israel was hit by the heaviest Hizbullah barrage of the war after the Israeli killing of a senior Hizbullah commander.