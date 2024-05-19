Iranians urged to ‘pray for president’ after helicopter incident

Citizens follow the news as Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi comments after a helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, suffered a 'rough landing' on Sunday. Photograph: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

One of the helicopters in a convoy carrying Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi had a “rough landing”, the country’s interior minister, Ahmed Vahidi, confirmed to state TV on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are being hampered by difficult weather conditions. It has not been specified whether Raisi was on board the affected aircraft.

Iran’s FARS news agency called on Iranians to pray for the president following the reports. Also travelling in the convoy, which consisted of three helicopters, were the country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, the Associated Press reports, but he acknowledged to an Iranian newspaper that he had yet to reach the site himself.

Neither IRNA nor state TV offered any information on Raisi’s condition. Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said, but had been hampered by poor weather conditions. There had been heavy rain and fog reported with some wind. IRNA called the area a “forest”. - Reuters, and staff

