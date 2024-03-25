Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food aid to northern Gaza, UN agency says

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday Israel had informed the UN that it will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to the north of Gaza.

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

A Unrwa spokeswoman, Juliette Touma, said the decision had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials on Sunday. It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week. No reason for the decision was given, Ms Touma said.

Last week a UN-backed food security assessment warned that famine was projected to hit the north of Gaza by May unless there was urgent intervention. UNWRA has not been able to deliver food to the north since January 29th, Ms Touma said.

UNRWA, which provides aid and services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and across the region, has been in crisis since Israel accused a dozen of its staff of involvement in the October 7th Hamas attacks against Israel.

The allegations prompted UNRWA’s biggest donor, the United States, and some others to pause funding, putting the agency’s future in doubt.

However, other countries including Canada, Australia and Sweden have since restored funding.

UNRWA and Egypt said last week that Mr Lazzarini, who was on a visit to Cairo, was denied entry to Gaza by Israeli authorities.

“By preventing UNRWA to fulfill its mandate in Gaza, the clock will tick faster towards famine & many more will die of hunger, dehydration + lack of shelter,” Mr Lazzarini wrote.

The UN security council is to vote Monday on another draft resolution for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, after Russia and China vetoed an earlier text proposed by the United States.

The United States itself had vetoed previous wordings.

The new text is being put forward by non-permanent members of the security council. It is not clear what the prospects are for this new draft resolution and whether the United States, Russia and China will all support it.

The new text, according to the version seen by Agence France-Press, “demands an immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, “leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

It also “demands the immediate and unconditional release” of all hostages as well as the “lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale”. – Agencies