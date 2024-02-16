Israel-Hamas war: Pressure builds on Israel to ditch Rafah offensive as leaders gather in Munich

Workers cover security barriers with a banner on the opening day of the Munich Security Conference. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Western leaders are hoping a round of meetings at a security conference in Munich will put overwhelming pressure on Israel not to press ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah.

Almost all the key figures, save the Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will be present in Munich on Friday, including foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

The Israeli president, Yitzhak Herzog, and Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz will also attend along with three freed hostages: Raz Ben Ami, Adi Shoham and Aviva Siegel. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, is flying in too.

The pressure on Israel to avoid a ground offensive is coming from almost all quarters, including allies such as the US, UK, France, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The shadow of a return to the International Court of Justice and a further Algerian-sponsored UN security council resolution is looming over Israel.

Since Tuesday, Egypt has hosted representatives from the US, Israel’s main supporter, and Qatar, where the Hamas political leadership is based, for talks about a lengthy truce, including the release of more hostages. No breakthrough has been achieved.

Separate, more clandestine, talks are under way to see if Hamas can form a “national consensus government” with the Fatah movement led by the Palestinian Authority (PA) president, Mahmoud Abbas, under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Western capitals fear that if Hamas and Israel cannot agree on a pause within days, the Israeli and Hizbullah attacks in Lebanon will escalate, making it difficult for Hamas and Israel to return to the negotiating table.

Hamas is no longer holding out for a permanent ceasefire but wants a six-week humanitarian pause leading to a ceasefire. Extraneous elements in the original Hamas peace plan, including the future policing of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, will have to be ditched.

Arab leaders have been reluctant to create a group that formalises multilateral contacts with western countries over the Gaza crisis, including discussions of future governance of Gaza, preferring to hold talks with the United States bilaterally. It is not clear, as a result, in what format talks will take place in Munich.

Mr Abbas on Wednesday urged Hamas to “quickly conclude an agreement with Israel” to protect the Palestinian people from “the repercussions of another catastrophe, no less dangerous than the 1948 Nakba”.

Hamas is seeking complex guarantees that the ceasefire or pause will be observed by the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu.

There has also been talk among western diplomats about setting up some sort of international security force with an Arab contingent to enter Gaza after a ceasefire.

Israel is opposed to handing security to a third party in Gaza, as well as to a two-state solution.

Mr Netanyahu said the country will not accept “international dictates” regarding a resolution of the conflict with the Palestinians.

Writing early on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said such a resolution can only be the result of negotiations.

He said Israel opposes a unilateral recognition of statehood, claiming it would amount to a “huge reward” for the militant group Hamas following its deadly October 7th attack on Israel.

He wrote that “Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.” – Guardian